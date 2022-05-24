How to lose Weight Naturally with Home Remedies?

Individuals who are obese and overweight always aim to lose weight, but they find it hard to do it. Yes, true there exists no magic or shortcut but there are simple home remedies which you may have overlooked. These home remedies can help you reach your weight loss goals. Another important thing you need to do is, you must try to eat better and also perform few exercises at home, this would help speed up the process of your goal of weight loss.



To lose weight, you should also try to expend more energy (calories than you take in). when you are using more than you are taking in, your body draws on the stored fat to convert it to energy, which makes the fat cells shrink. It does not disappear, it forms , like water to stream. While this is the basic process, you would also have to take into account both genetic as well as environmental factors. How well the above process takes place and how does it vary from one individual to another.

1. Cinnamon Tea





Blood sugar does have a direct impact on weight and it affects how hungry and energetic you are (If you have energy, you are more likely to exercise).



You would require

- One teaspoon of ground cinnamon

- One cinnamon stick

- 8 ounces of fresh water.

Place the cinnamon in a mug and then you must cover with 8 ounces of boiling water and steep it for about 15 minutes before straining. Drink it for about one to two times each day.

2. Green Tea and Ginger





The three major components in the green tea, which can help manage weight include caffeine, catechins and theanine. Caffeine overall helps in boosting your system and speeding up a number of bodily processes, which include metabolism related to weight. The theanine is an amino acid, present in the green tea, which would help in improving digestion.



Directions

Place the green tea as well as ginger in the strainer or sieve and cover with 8 ounces of boiling water. Steeping green tea for long can make it bitter, so do not exceed it for 3 to 4 minutes. You can add honey to sweeten it, but do not add milk or sugar. Daily you need to drink one to 2 cups daily on the empty stomach.

3. Rose Petal water





Rose petal water benefits are backed by more by anecdotal evidence than anything else, but there is no reason to shrug off this mild yet refreshing drink.



Rose Petals act as very gentle diuretic. Diuretics encourage your kidneys to put more sodium into your urine. This excess salt in turn draws water from your blood, thus decreasing the amount of water in your circulatory system. This is not permanent weight loss, just water weight, but the action encourages individual to drink more and keep your system flushed clean and hydrated. Staying hydrated can be hugely beneficial to losing weight.

Direction to prepare it

Place the pot on the stove, put in the rose petals and add just enough distilled water to completely cover them. If some float to the top, it is not a big deal. Cover the pot with a tightly fitting lid and simmer until the petals lose most of their color, about 15 to 20 minutes. Strain the liquid into a glass jar and keep in the refrigerator for up to 6 days. Drink about half to one cup every morning on an empty stomach.

4. Dandelion and peppermint tea





Dandelion and peppermint rea is an fabulous drink, which help keep your liver healthy. The liver is an incredible organ. It helps detoxify your body; it plays a central role in many metabolic processes a lot which would affect the weight. The peppermint and dandelion both automatically stimulate the production of bile in the liver, helping with digestion and absorption of nutrients. Mix these two together, you would have a powerful liver protecting the tea.



Directions to prepare it

Pour a cup of boiling water over the dandelion and peppermint and steep, covered for about 10 to minutes. Strain and then add lemon to taste if you like and drink a cup twice daily. You can prepare it with fresh dandelion leaves or roots and fresh peppermint, just use handful of the fresh leaves for the amount in case if you are using fresh, you must make sure, there are no chemical applied to them, if you use dandelion on a regular basis, it would be better to grow on your own.

5. Chewing Gum





Chewing Gum, this is a great way to trick your brain into thinking it is getting more than it is. The flavor of the gum reduces appetite and curbs the urge to snack on something unhealthy and also it helps stimulate the flow of saliva, whose enzymes help break down the starches and fat.



You would require

One piece of natural sugar free gum

Directions

When you feel the need to start munching, pop in a piece of gum instead.

6. Have a routine and stick to it

Top three things you must do to lose weight, one is diet, the other is exercise and the third one is to have a routine and stick to it. Having routine, is the single hardest thing you will feel, when trying to lose weight, but once habits become hardwired into your brain, things will only gets easier.

7. Just add water





Staying hydrated is an significant aspect of weight loss, which people often brush off if they do not want to gain water weight and feel bloated. Many times, you would have heard, drink cold water to burn more calories. The idea is, ice cold water burns more calories because the body tries to warm it up. It may be true but the effect is minuscule. Rather, you must remain hydrated for your body to run smoothly and that includes burning fat. It helps flush bad stuff through your system and it also help curb appetite.



8. Coconut oil





Coconut oil is not any old saturated fat though, it might contain unique fats called medium chain triglycerides, which help you use energy more efficiently. One should remember, you must not sit around and have coconut oil but consider it as a replacement fat, only then it would make a good choice. Plan coconut oil is an incredible appetite suppressant. When you have it, your energy level are increased and more likely to move around and exercise.



Directions

Twice a day, take one tablespoon of coconut oil. You can take it before, during or after a meal. If you tend to struggle with proportions, we suggest taking before you eat of if dessert is your demon, take it right after dinner. With regards to substitution, you can have it in place of olive oil .