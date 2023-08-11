Human Milk Diet: Reducing the Incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis in Premature Infants

Premature Infants face significant challenges, including the grave risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). Emerging research highlights the potential of an exclusively human milk diet (EHMD) to mitigate NEC’s incidence.

Dr Shruti Jain (PT), Certified Lactation consultant, Childbirth Educator, Program Manager - Save Babies, NeoLacta Lifesciences explores the concept of EHMD, its impact on NEC in premature infants, supporting evidence, implementation challenges, parental education’s significance, and future research directions.

What is an Exclusively Human Milk Diet (EHMD)?

An Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) consists exclusively of human milk obtained from breastfeeding or expressed breast milk, excluding formula. It provides vital nutrients, bioactive factors, and protective components crucial for premature infants’ development and health.

Advantages of human milk for premature infants

Human milk provides optimal nutrition, protection against infections and enhanced gut health. Healthcare professionals can provide premature infants with a plethora of benefits by using the power of human milk, assuring their nourishment, safeguarding their health and nurturing their entire well-being.

The Link Between Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) and Premature Infants

Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) is a devastating condition characterized by intestinal inflammation and damage, mainly affecting premature infants due to their immature systems. Multiple factors contribute to NEC’s risk, including prematurity and compromised immunity.

NEC and its impact on premature infants

NEC damages premature infants’ intestines, weakening barriers and causing severe complications like perforation, sepsis, and long-term gut issues. Immature digestion and immunity make them susceptible.

Studies show 2% to 13% NEC incidence in preterm and Very Low Birth Weight (VLBW) infants, linking prematurity, formula feeding, intestinal ischemia, infection, and compromised immune function. Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) reduces NEC, stressing the importance of human milk in providing optimal nutrition to premature infants.

How Human Milk Can Reduce NEC Risk

Human milk contains growth factors, immunoglobulins, anti-inflammatory agents, prebiotics and probiotics that enhance gut maturation, protection against pathogens, reduce inflammation, and establish a healthy intestinal environment. EHMD consistently outperforms non-EHMD, improvinggrowth, reducing hospital stays, and enhancing neurodevelopment.

Challenges of EHMD for Premature Infants:

Premature infants face feeding challenges, necessitating specialized feeding techniques like paced bottle feeding or tube feeding. Obtaining and using human milk may incur costs, but the NEC risk reduction justifies the investment.

Importance of Parental Education and Support:

Parental education empowers informed decisions and participation in their infant’s feeding journey. Emotional and practical support, facilitated by lactation consultants, support groups and online communities create nurturing environments for EHMD implementation.

Resources and Support for Parents:

Human milk banks, lactation consultants and online platforms provide crucial resources and support for obtaining and utilizing human milk. EHMD’s benefits extend beyond NEC prevention, warranting broader research and practice.

Areas of exploration should include:

Comprehensive Health Benefits: Investigating the potential benefits of EHMD on various aspects of infant health, including neurodevelopmental outcomes, immune function, gastrointestinal disorders, and overall long-term well-being.

Enhanced Nutritional Optimization: Focus on optimizing the composition and fortification of human milk specifically tailored to meet the unique nutritional needs of preterm infants, ensuring their optimal growth and development.

Maximizing the Access and Delivery: Explore the most effective methods of delivering, storing, and handling human milk in different healthcare settings, ensuring its accessibility and maximizing the benefits for NICU babies

Integration into Neonatal Care: Consider integrating the Early Human Milk Diet (EHMD) into standard neonatal care practice by identifying and addressing barriers to adoption, developing standardized procedures, and collaborating with healthcare providers and policymakers to facilitate its seamless integration.

Despite challenges, dedicated parental education and robust support systems can overcome these hurdles. Leveraging resources, parents can offer optimal nutrition through breastfeeding or donor milk, potentially reducing NEC incidence among premature infants.

Continuous parental education and unwavering supportpave the way for a healthier future for these vulnerable individuals. By embracing the transformative potential of the Early Human Milk Diet (EHMD) we can strive toward a world where Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) becomes a thing of the past.