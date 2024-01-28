Hyderabad hospital completes 10,000 procedures in regenerative treatment

Hyderabad: RegenOrthoSport Hospital, a leader in regenerative medicine, has completed 10,000 successful procedures since its inception in 2015.

Venkatesh Movva, the head of the hospital, revealed the transformative power of non-surgical regenerative treatments for musculoskeletal problems.

Musculoskeletal problems, ranging from joint injuries to arthritis, can be effectively addressed through regenerative medicine, avoiding the need for surgeries that may not guarantee a complete cure.

Movva advocates for early consultation with regenerative medicine specialists instead of relying on temporary solutions like painkillers and steroids. He highlighted the hospital's focus on orthopedic regenerative procedures, utilising stem cells, platelets, and prolotherapy injections derived from the patient's own body materials.

"In the past, surgeries were often the primary option for issues like hip and knee problems, involving replacements and implants. However, advancements in research have revealed the remarkable healing capacity of platelets and other natural agents present in the body," he said underlining the effectiveness of regenerative treatments in addressing joint injuries, muscle problems, sports injuries, ligament tears, and wear and tear.

Traditional pain relief methods, such as painkillers, steroids, and gels, offer temporary relief without addressing the root cause of the problem. Surgeries with metal implants may not always provide a permanent solution, and their failure can lead to more significant issues. Regenerative treatments, on the other hand, offer a potential cure for injuries, providing a natural and outpatient alternative to surgeries, Movva explained.

He emphasised the wide applicability of regenerative treatments, catering to patients of all ages, from teenagers to those in their late 90s. The outpatient nature of regenerative procedures allows patients to avoid prolonged rest periods, ensuring a quicker return to their regular lifestyle. The natural healing methods employed by regenerative treatments make them a viable option for various conditions, ranging from sports injuries in younger individuals to arthritis caused by wear and tear in older patients.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention, Movva notes that regenerative treatments can yield optimal results when administered promptly.