Ice Cream— positive & negative effects on the nervous system

A spoonful Ice Cream activates the same brain centres as winning the lottery or listening to favourite music; in excess, brain freeze results.

History: Indian version of Ice Cream -Kulfi or Quilfi dates back to the 6th century. The first Ice Cream parlour opened in New York in 1776.

Consumption: Newzelanders occupy the top slot with 28.4 litres yearly, followed by Americans with 5 litres and Chinese with 3.5 liters. Indians’ consumption is lowest at 400 ml only.

Recommended: Daily dose is 2/3 rd cup, not one pint (2 cups ), as one pint contains 150- 160 calories & 20 gms sugar.

Contents: 5 elements air, artificial sweeteners, fat, ice crystals, and other solids resulting in low in nutrients, high in sugars +fats.

Best time to eat: Kyonin University study concluded morning is best improves alertness & mental performance.

Immediate changes in the brain, functional MRI brain found

l Instant stimulation of the processing area of the brain.

l Increased blood flow to those areas

l Brain’s pleasure & reward centres light up, memory centre (HIPPOCAMPUS) reminds the good taste of ice cream and the happiness one felt.

Time to time, brain

reactions

First bite: Fat+sugar coat tongue, taste buds stimulated -Dopamine feel-good chemicals released.

Minutes: Sensing cold, the brain-tries to warm self a sudden Rush of blood flow through Brain’s Main Artery

One hour: Proteins, fats carbs fill the body’s energy stores.214

Next day: Enjoying now and then improves mood-4-5 times/ week can be counterproductive.

Positives:

l Natural tranquiliser —Reduces anxiety, increases relaxation and sleepiness due to L -Tryptophan.

l Triggers positive emotions, and activates.

Happy Hormone Dopamine Making Happy Allday & Motivated Throughout Day

l Dopamine levels peak in the mornings, making us more alert and awake.

l Reduces Migraine frequency & intensity due to acidity reduction

l Activates Pleasure centres of the brain.

l Reduces stress, and aids in sleep, learning & overall mood through serotonin release.

l Stimulates brain-makes us smarter.

l Brings more oxygen to blood reaching the brain & increases alertness+energy in fatigued people.

Brain development ha

tened up in children

Negatives

l Natural foods cause moderate Dopamine release —whereas Ice Cream causes huge spikes.

Children

l Too much Dopamine or concentration in some brain parts reducing in other areas — more competitive and aggressive.

Poor Impulse Control

ADHD: Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder

l Binge eating

l Addiction

l Gambling

l Worsening of mood disorders

l Increases Depression

l Restlessness

l Refusal to focus on daily activities

Adults

l Inflammation of the brain

l Neurotransmitters

affected

l Impair cell functioning

l Brain freeze — Ice Cream Headache— Sphenopalatine.

Ganglio Neuralgia— Brief but very intense pain in the anterior part of the head; if such episodes are frequent can be very severe & disabling.

l Displace nutritious choices in your diet, leading to heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Cancer

l Impacts memory & executive function.

l Too frequent consumption — trigger the need to eat more & more— addiction.

Message: While IceCream has been in use for Ages, enjoyed the world over by all races, all age groups, all Religions, in all seasons, and all occasions, irrespective of their food choices, moderation is magical & acceptable.

l Exuberance is health-harming and avoidable.

Warning: Ice Cream could be double edged weapon - Be watchful.

