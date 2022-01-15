Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates

New Delhi: According to a recent study by Bumble, 32 percent of single Indians believe their relationship with alcohol has altered as a result of the pandemic, and they now drink much less than they did previously. The women's first dating app, highlights the growing trend of 'Dry-Dating' among single Indians as we enter the new year.

In fact, more than half of Indians (51 percent) are now more willing than they were before the outbreak to consider going on a 'dry date.' This trend is even more pronounced among GenZ, who are defying the 'Dry Dating' trend by refusing to drink at all on a date.

As we manage the pandemic, people have re-evaluated their connection with alcohol. In fact, 43 percent of Indians polled said they plan to drink less in the new year than they did previously.

The platform recently introduced a new industry-first 'Sober' badge for people to clearly identify their sober lifestyle and drinking habits within the current 'Drinking' badge menu within the app to celebrate our sober members-and to give them the right tools to highlight their full, genuine selves to potential matches. One of the most popular badges among Bumble users in India is the 'Drinking' badge, which now includes the options 'Frequently,' 'Socially,' 'Never,' and 'Sober.'

Bumble's Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a few tips on how to ace a dry date:

Dating while sober may feel more difficult, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs. Remember to always be your authentic self.

Try proposing the first date spot yourself to avoid ending up at a bar. How about a cafe or a walk in the park?

Avoid being critical about yourself, a few positive affirmations before going on the date can help boost your self-esteem!

While on the date, focus on your good qualities and stay away from conversations about past relationships that may trigger an emotional reaction within you.

Most importantly, be honest with yourself about your desires and limitations!