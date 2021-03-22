Is Corona Vaccination compulsory in India?

What Is Corona?

During late 2019, first human cases of Covid-19 were reported, this illness is caused by a strand of corona virus. You may experience wide range of flu –like symptoms, if you get affected by this virus. Some of these symptoms include runny nose, cough, fever, nausea and sore throat.

Vaccination not Compulsory In India

The Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan has stated universal immunization against corona is not essential, thus everyone need not vaccinated for Corona.

Two Corona Vaccines administered in India

Presently two vaccines are administered in India, one is Serum institute's Covishield and other one is Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. Both are them are approved by Government of India for Corona vaccination.

How many have been vaccinated in India?

In India, nearing to 3.5 to 4 crore people have been administered Corona Vaccination and very minimum percent of people, about 0.000432 percent of them have complained about side effects of the vaccine.

Who Would receive these vaccines?

Priority groups have been formed after consulting the Indian experts as well as following WHO guidelines. Firstly these vaccines would be administered to Health care workers, frontline workers and people whose age is between 45 to 59 years.