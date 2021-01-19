Is your kid undergoing eating disorder this pandemic?

There's a new concern emerging among some pediatricians and health officials. School closures plus a freeze on many organized sports could send kids on a downward health spiral. A lot of children have become more concerned of their physique which basically means that there is an eating disorder.



Dr Purnima Nagaraja, Mental Health Professional, Dhrithi Wellness Clinical shares, "There are kids who are eating abnormally low calorie counts and doing faddish diets. They are mostly terrified of going out as their social life has been going down, the time they spent outside have been changed. The time when they used to play at their game hours are not their due to which not only the kids but all of us have gained weight."

It's far too easy for kids and teens to fall into the trap of bad dieting and anorexia and bulimia are real threats. Especially since kids are home all day, typically spending more time online. Many individuals are relying on social media and other unreliable sources for information.

It's an issue heightened by an increase in depression and anxiety health professionals are seeing among kids and teens during the pandemic. These unchecked emotions are also leading to binge eating, which is notably dangerous due to a lack of activities and school sports.

She adds, "All of us wish to have perfection. There are magazines and ads that show pertfect models, due to this kids especially the teenagers have started intermittent fasting, eating at almost starvation level which started making the kids feel that they have gained weight which leads to eating disorders like Bulimia Nervosa and Anorexia Nervosa."

According to her, not only the kids are getting anxious and but also the parents are getting anxious with the news about the novel cause and other new relevant facts which is the talk of the town.

"These days there are huge social media fatigue of reading many facts. Student's especially the teenagers are the ones who are the most effected with their online classes and exams that are coming in. Due to this they have started experimenting with their diet and their physique," she adds.

When it comes to the parents there is a lot of parental paranoia especially with the girls like 'you have become so fat'. No parent would like to body shame their child but it is the anxiety within them that they are forced to do. The child might be facing Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) or any other disorder.

Look for the signs

To help protect your children, look for these signs:

First, are they experiencing extreme weight loss or weight gain? Are they frequently skipping meals or refusing to eat? Or maybe they're eating abnormally large amounts of food in one sitting.

Be sure to also look at their behavior away from the table. Are they isolating from family and friends? Spending a lot of time in that room.

Are they spending a lot of time again on social media and just not really connecting the way they used to with other people.

Don't be afraid to seek professional help if some of the signs are there. A lot of times parents don't even know what to do when they do find out. They don't know who to turn to.

How parents can help their kids

• Stop nagging

• Spend time with them

• Play games and do activities

• Work and wait: take time off; if the child is unable to attend online class ask them to take a break.

• Be emotionally available for them.

• Parents have to be friendly rather than being authoritative

• Re-assure that their body is okay

• Encourage them to take online activities

• Create happy memories

• If any negativity, make them understand that they have a secure background

• Iron out the differences