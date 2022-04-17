Know the benefits of Cycling 15 minutes a day

Cycling is both enjoyable as well as effective form of aerobic exercise, which would help in reducing the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

The effects of aerobic exercise in normotensive adults, 1995. It helps reduce your real age, thus lowering it more than a decade lower than your chronological age.

Reduce Risk of Death by 22%

Yes, statistics reveal that, cyclists, even those who only travel very short distances can reduce the risk of death by 22%.

When optimum results are achieved

When the cyclists are breathing heavily, but are not out of breath. Exercise has been shown to increase HDL(good cholesterol) and reduce the amount of triglycerides in the blood. Again, this means improved cardiovascular health. This also leads to reduced chance of heart blockage and reduced risk of stroke. There are few reports that link exercise to lowered risk of developing some cancer, such as colon cancer.

Cycling burns the calories in a chocolate bar or a couple of alcoholic drinks in an hour, 300 calories.

Translated into modern lifestyle terms, a fifteen-minute bike ride, five times a week, tends to burn around 11 pounds of fat a year and meets the requirements for reducing health risk.

There is a trick to exercising. Running a nine-minute-mile burns around 11 calories a minute. Walking at 18 minutes burns five. Faster exercise burns more calories.

Cycling has been proven to reduce stress and depression and relieve symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

The department of Transport reports that even a small amount of cycling can lead to significant gains in fitness. The study reveals that aerobic fitness was boosted by about 11% after 6 weeks of cycling short distances by 4 times a week and cycling 4 miles a day, the aerobic benefit increased by 17%.

As per the Fentem PH. ABC of sports medicine report, stated that, benefit of exercise in health and disease, 1994, concludes that cycling is one of the few physical activities which can easily undertaken by the majority of the population as part of the daily routine.

Many people do not cycle more than 5 miles, hence choosing an expensive bike, which is designed to challenge the most adventurous dare devils. Instead, they must choose a bike, which would help them manage the local terrain, comfortably.

Equipment needs also tend to vary, older people must consider elbow and knee guards. These would help prevent debilitating joint injuries, which can seriously limit your mobility. A helmet is definitely an optional.

Do not buy a helmet from a local hardware store, get one from a bicycle speciality store. The selection is larger and the quality better. Shopping at on online store can also save money.

Once introduced to the bicycle riding community, you would soon set out on your daily cycle for the joy of it. Health benefit would be secondary.