Know Your Target LDLC Levels: Hyderabad’s Doctor Emphasizes on Prioritizing Lipid Screening

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, and India is no exception. The World Health Organisation reports that one-fifth of global heart disease-related deaths occur in India. As coronary artery disease (CAD) continues to rise, monitoring your cholesterol levels has become increasingly crucial. The Cardiological Society of India (CSI) emphasizes that regular cholesterol screenings and establishing personal LDLC (bad cholesterol) targets are essential for safeguarding your heart.

Why keeping “bad” cholesterol in check matters

Cholesterol, a fatty substance found in your blood, is essential for building healthy cells. However, high levels of LDLC, or “bad” cholesterol, can cause fatty deposits to build up in your arteries. These deposits can grow over time, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of a heart attack and stroke. According to the CSI guidelines, high LDLC levels are common and a major contributor to heart disease in India. Lowering your LDLC levels can significantly reduce your risk of serious heart problems.

Dr PLN Kaparathi, Cath Lab Director, Senior Consultant, Cardiologist, Care Hospital Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said, “Managing cholesterol is crucial step in preventing heart disease, yet many people remain unaware of its importance. I observed that more than 38% of the patients I see are unaware of their LDLC levels, and even fewer understand what their target should be. This lack of awareness can lead to missed opportunities for early intervention. Elevated LDLC is a major factor contributing to coronary artery disease in India, making lipid screenings crucial. According to CSI guidelines, starting screenings at age 18 can have a significant impact. With the right information and timely management—whether through lifestyle changes, medication, or a combination of both—individuals can greatly reduce their risk of heart disease. Certain therapies can substantially lower LDLC levels, providing promising results for managing heart health."

Why you should get your cholesterol tested

Your LDLC target isn’t a universal figure; it depends on factors such as your age, medical history, and other risk factors. The message is clear: "Know your target LDLC levels." The important thing is to understand what these levels mean and how to manage them effectively.

Personalized LDLC Targets: A Step Towards Better Heart Health

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI) emphasizes that LDLC targets are not the same for everyone. Target LDLC level is unique for individuals based on risk factors, influenced by factors like age, gender, medical history and the presence of co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. What’s right for someone else may not be right for another. By working with your doctor to set a personalized LDLC target, you can better manage your cholesterol and significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

Managing Cholesterol When You Have Other Comorbid Conditions

If you have other health conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, keeping your LDLC in check becomes even more important. These conditions can significantly increase your risk of heart disease, so it’s vital to monitor your cholesterol closely and stick to your treatment plan. The CSI guidelines suggest more frequent lipid profile checks for these individuals to ensure their LDLC levels stay within the optimal range (approximately <70 mg/dl).

Take Charge of Your Heart Health Today

Keeping your cholesterol in check is crucial for heart health. Understanding your personal risk factors and working with your doctor to set personalized LDLC targets can help you prevent heart disease.

This World Heart Day, make a commitment to yourself: stay informed, follow your treatment plan, and work with your doctor to keep your heart healthy.















