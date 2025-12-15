Cong-backed candidates win majority sarpanch posts

Hyderabad: As many as 85.86 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls across the state amid minor tensions in some places on Sunday.

The ruling Congress party continued its dominance even in the second phase as the candidates backed by it won in more than 2,100 sarpanch posts, according to reports reaching here. The BRS party backed candidates stood in second place by winning in more than 1,050 villages. BJP-backed candidates won in over 200 sarpanch posts.

Yadadri Bhongir district registered the highest polling percentage with 91.72 followed by Khammam district which recorded 91.21 per cent. Nizamabad district registered the lowest poll percentage at 76.71 per cent and Jagtial district registered second lowest percentage with 78.34 per cent.

However, as many as 27 districts registered more than 80 per cent, with percentages ranging from 82.65 per cent to 89.55 per cent.

In the second phase, elections were held for a total of 4,236 Gram Panchayats and 29,917 ward member positions. For this, 12,782 candidates contested for the Sarpanch posts, while 71,071 candidates were in fray for the ward member positions.

The voting percentage among men was 85.71 per cent while the female voting percentage stood at 86 per cent.

The highest male (91.83 per cent) and female (91.62 per cent) vote percentage was registered in Yadadri Bhongir district. Khammam district followed with 91.56 per cent (male) and 90.88 per cent (female).

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Dharmaram village in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district when followers of two sarpanch candidates rushed to enter polling booths alleging that their opponents were indulging in rigging. Jostling took place between the police and villagers when the police tried to stop them. The police dispersed the agitators using lathis.

Several leaders received injuries when the BRS official and rebel candidates clashed in Avancha village in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The rebel candidate alleged that the BRS-backed candidate was distributing money in the village.

Congress and BJP factions indulged in a verbal duel at Konaipally village in Manoharabad mandal in Medak district. The verbal duel started when both Congress and BJP leaders alleged against each other that they were campaigning at polling stations. However, the police dispersed them from the polling station.

Further, mild incidents took place at several other places across the state.