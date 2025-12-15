Second phase of GP polls end in Khammam and Bhadradri

Khammam: The second phase of Gram Panchayat elections was conducted peacefully on Sunday in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, registering encouraging voter turnout, according to district administrations.

In Khammam district, polling was held in six mandals covering 160 Gram Panchayats and 1,379 wards. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty stated that a high polling percentage of 91.21 per cent was recorded in the second phase. Out of a total 2,48,239 registered voters, 2,26,417 voters exercised their franchise.

Polling trends showed 27.78 per cent turnout by 9 am, 64.32 per cent by 11 am, and 85.95 per cent by 1 pm. Voters who reached polling stations by 1 pm were issued tokens and allowed to cast their votes, contributing to the final turnout of 91.21 per cent.

Mandal-wise polling percentages in Khammam district were recorded as follows: Kamepalli (87.03%), Khammam Rural (93.76%), Kusumanchi (90.92%), Mudigonda (91.52%), Nelakondapalli (91.69%) and Thirumalayapalem (91.57%).

The Collector said that continuous monitoring was carried out from the Collectorate through a webcasting monitoring cell to ensure smooth conduct of polling. Necessary arrangements have also been made for the election of Deputy Sarpanches after completion of counting in each Gram Panchayat. The Collector personally reviewed the polling process through the webcasting monitoring system.

Senior officials including District Revenue Officer A Padmasri, CPO A. Srinivas, AO K. Srinivasa Rao, revenue staff, technical teams and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, District Collector Jitesh V. Patil informed that polling up to 1 p.m. in the second phase recorded a turnout of 74.39 per cent. Of the total 1,96,395 voters, 1,46,098 voters exercised their franchise by that time.

Mandal-wise polling percentages were: Annapureddypalli (85.26%), Aswaraopeta (75.09%), Chandrugonda (85.79%), Chunchupalli (54.39%), Dammapeta (84.27%), Mulakalapalli (74.26%) and Palvancha (69.62%).

The Collector directed officials to ensure that all voters present within polling station premises were given an opportunity to vote.

He also instructed that the transportation of ballot boxes to counting centres after polling should be carried out with utmost care, strictly adhering to security protocols and election guidelines to maintain transparency and avoid any lapses.

Overall, the second phase of Panchayat elections in both districts was conducted peacefully under close administrative supervision.