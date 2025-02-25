Less oil, more physical activity, balanced meal key to fight obesity

New Delhi: Reducing the amount of oil intake, while increasing physical activity, as well as eating a balanced meal are crucial to fight the rising menace of obesity in our country, said experts on Tuesday.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his "Mann ki Baat" programme nominated 10 personalities to push the campaign against obesity in the country, as part of his 'Fit India' initiative.

Dr Naval Vikram, Professor of Medicine, at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS it's high time to consider obesity very seriously, as its prevalence is increasing rapidly across the age groups and across the socio-economic status in the country.

"Obesity is no longer a cosmetic problem. It now is a chronic persistent disease which leads to several other non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, as well as several cancers. It is a lifestyle disease, and it is 100 per cent preventable."

He also lauded PM Modi for highlighting the problem of obesity and the importance of preventing it.

While lifestyle is the most important factor in preventing and managing obesity, diet also plays a very critical role. Individuals must try to avoid foods which are rich in high fat, high sugar and high salt -- generally very high in most processed foods, said Vikram.

"Eat a well-balanced diet and preferably, a home-cooked meal," the expert said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also urged people to cut down the consumption of oil by 10 per cent.

"It is an important step in preventing as well as managing obesity," Vikram said.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman and Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis C-DOC Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS that "oils contain twice the calories of carbs and protein".

"With rising obesity rates, it is important to limit oil intake to 15-20 ml per day," he added.

"Oils rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) help lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. Mustard oil remains the best choice considering cost and health benefits," the doctor said, while recommending against saturated fats to reduce the risk of liver disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

The experts noted that reducing oil intake will create a calorie deficit -- a key factor for losing or maintaining body weight.

Other measures to fight obesity include preferring home-cooked meals, with regionally and seasonally available food items.

Avoid junk foods, ultra-processed foods, sugars and sugary beverages, high fat and fried foods, he said.

Reduce food portion size, eat mindfully, reduce screen time, and increase physical activity, the experts said.

"A well-balanced diverse diet and adequate physical activity of at least 30 minutes should be regularly done by all individuals to fight obesity," Dr Parmeet Kaur, Chief Dietician, Department of Dietetics, AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

"Be active in your daily life. Try to incorporate activity whatever you do in your daily life, even if you have a desk job or a sitting job, try to move out. Try to move after about an hour or an hour and a half and take a short break. Walk around for 10 to 15 minutes. Get some activity and do try to incorporate about half an hour, or 45 minutes to one hour time which is dedicated to exercise," Vikram told IANS.



