National Doctors Day 2022: Doctors Struggle & Sacrifices During Covid-19

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the role of the doctors in great prominence, they were all standing forefront in order to fight against Covid-19, while others working in different professionals other than healthcare were working from their homes.



Doctors during the corona pandemic have asked people to stay at home, so that these individuals and their families remain safe and not get affected or affect others but they went to work risking their lives to protect the lives of those who were affected by this deadly disease.

Many retired doctors have also joined the duty in order to fight against the Covid-19, they felt there is a great need for their service, even though in this battle, they might lose their lives. This was one of the very few professions, where professional were hired for in person work.

Our nation, India has lost more than 1500 doctors to Covid-19 during the pandemic. We must never forget their invaluable sacrifices made by them, during their selfless service.

Dr. K. K. Agarwal, he was the former president of Indian Medical association, just before few days he succumbed to the deadly virus, he stated –"The Show must go on ".

On 1st July, we would be celebrating the National Doctors Day, it is important to remember as well as commemorate the contributions of the medical fraternity to society, as doctors have made relentless efforts towards improve the overall health status of our nation. Also, we must strongly condemn the attack on doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their best efforts to save the life of those suffering from deadly diseases.

Dr Tamvir, Department of Anaethesia

Dr Tamvir considered herself as a jack of all trades inside the operation theatres by her medical/surgical fraternity but rarely known to the patients as like all anaesthesiologists, as she has been working behind the scenes. She feels, the Covid-19 has offered her new identity in the form of Covid Warrior and re-defined the roles and responsibilities of healthcare providers like her throughout the world. While in covid duty, wearing the personal protective equipment, she feels even more unrecognizable to her patients, but the hope she sees in their eyes when she manages their airways, offers them with oxygen, ventilates them and the warmth that she feels when she discharges them to go back home is comparable to faith a devotee has the high power.