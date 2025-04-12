New blood test offers hope for early detection of Parkinson's disease

Jerusalem: Israeli researchers have developed a new RNA-based blood test for detecting Parkinson's disease long before symptoms emerge.

Parkinson's is often diagnosed only after significant brain damage has occurred, when most relevant neurons are already lost, underscoring the need for early detection.

The new method, detailed in the journal Nature Aging, measures specific RNA fragments in the blood, Xinhua news agency reported.

It focuses on two key biomarkers: a repetitive RNA sequence that accumulates in Parkinson's patients, and mitochondrial RNA -- which declines as the disease progresses, said the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU).

By measuring the ratio between these fragments, the test can identify the disease in its early stages.

"This discovery represents a major advancement in our understanding of Parkinson's disease and offers a simple, minimally invasive blood test as a tool for early diagnosis," said Prof. Hermona Soreq from the varsity.

"By focusing on tRFs, we've opened a new window into the molecular changes that occur in the earliest stages of the disease."

In experiments, the test successfully distinguished pre-symptomatic Parkinson's patients from healthy controls with an accuracy of 86 per cent, outperforming current diagnostic methods.

Notably, the study also found that levels of the first type of fragments drop after deep brain stimulation, linking them to disease mechanisms and treatment responses.

The researchers said that this discovery paves the way for early interventions and treatments that could change the course of the disease, potentially improving patient outcomes through timely diagnosis and care.

Lead researcher Nimrod Madrer emphasised the importance of early detection, noting that Parkinson's disease is often diagnosed only after significant brain damage has occurred.

"This test has the potential to alleviate the uncertainty faced by patients and clinicians, offering a reliable and rapid method to identify the disease in its earliest stages," Madrer stated.