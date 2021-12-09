Omicron Variant: UK Doctor warns of unusual Symptom in Children

Dr David Lloyd, a GP from North London, has stated that, he has been witnessed nearing to 15% of youngsters having confirmed Omicron cases developing spots.



He has stated, that young children, who have been infected with Omicron variant, are getting rashes.

These children also suffered from headache, fatigue and also loss of appetite, it seems to fit with varied common variant symptom reported so far, among the adults.

The health experts have stated that, differences in the symptoms is quite significant along with the rash. The doctor added the suggestion cases are doubling faster, appeared to be right, from what he is witnessing, adding. So let us hope, it is not as deadly as Delta and we also hope we can get on top of it. But it is a concerning time.

He further added, we always have a small cohort of patients having Covid, and complaining of having funny rashes, but it has been observed that nearing to 15% of Omicron children are getting an unusual rash.

So, we are beginning to learn a bit more about the virus and we are starting to look out for it.

This one, comes after the expert have warned about Covid cases could be missed as individuals are looking the wrong symptoms.

The three major symptoms of Covid-19 do include a new persistent cough, a high temperature and loss of taste as well as smell.

But medics state signs of omicron variant, spread in the nations such as UK, which may trigger plan B brought in, it may be difficult to detect, as the major symptoms are quite different, which has been presently outlined by the NHS.

The trio of symptoms are laid out by the NHS were first initially introduced when the pandemic hit in the month of March 2020 and the list has stayed the same even though the new strains have been emerging.