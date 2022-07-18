One dead, several ill after drinking contaminated water in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: A girl lost her life while several people fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Vadodara.

Twenty year old Unnati Solanki and her father Ashwinbhai were admitted in a hospital with complaints of cholera-like symptons. Unnati passed away on Sunday night while her father is under treatment, said Ami Rawat, Leader of Opposition in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

She paid a visit to the Solanki family and learnt that in each house at least one to two family members have cholera-like infection in Harijanvas in the Jetalpur area of the city. Since the corporation is not carrying out a door to door health survey the exact number of infections is not known.

A local resident told mediapersons, that the drinking water pipeline was installed during the rule of the Gaekwads and it has never been changed. This results in contamination at regular intervals.

Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia visited the area and met the residents. He promised to get the pipeline replaced if required. Later, he told the media that the health department had carried out a door to door survey in the area and covered 430 houses, and not a single cholera case was found.

A non government organization, Team Revolution, has now started supplying mineral water bottles to the residents so that they don't have to drink contaminated water.