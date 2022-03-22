Orange Peel Tea benefits and its Health Benefits

Everyone, enjoys the juicy taste of oranges, but many do not know what to do with orange peels, hence they tend to throw away. By doing so, they tend to throw away a part of their orange eating experience, as they are not aware of the benefits of orange peels.

Yes, it is safe to eat orange peels, but you have to make sure that they are organic and not grown ingesting pesticides.

When it comes to Fresh orange peel, they are very delicious in herb water, you can also add them to soups and also stews or slowly

cook them with chicken or duck.

Orange Tea Recipe

Orange peel makes a very good tasting tea, it is nature's giveaway, you receive a free packet of delicious tea each time you eat an orange.

Ingredients

• Two tablespoons of fresh chopped orange peel or 1 tablespoon dried chopped orange peel

• One cup water

How to prepare the Orange Tea?

• If you are using the fresh orange peels, chop them into ¼ inch sized pieces

• If you are using the dried orange peels, you can crush them a little using mortar and pestle.

• Place chopped or crushed orange peels and water into a pot cover it with a lid. You can use either stainless steel pots, even glass or enamel pots work well.

• You can bring the water as well as herb to boil and then immediately turn of the fire.

• Let the orange peel steep for about an hour

• Using the metal strainer, you can remove the peels from the tea and pour the tea into a teacup or a pitcher

• Drink warm or at room temperature

The shelf life of this tea is two days, if kept in refrigerator

Health benefits

• Cures cold and flu

• Help aid digestion

• Effective for treating gas, nausea and bloating