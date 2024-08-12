Parathyroid Cancer Successfully Treated at American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Mangalagiri in Vijayawada

American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Mangalagiri in Vijayawada has successfully treated a rare case of parathyroid cancer in a 35-year-old woman, with heart failure demonstrating AOI's expertise in managing complex cancer cases. Parathyroid cancer occurs in the parathyroid glands, which are small glands located in the neck near the thyroid. These glands produce parathyroid hormone (PTH), which helps regulate calcium levels in the blood. In parathyroid cancer, the tumor can cause an overproduction of PTH, leading to elevated calcium levels in the blood which can be life threatening.

The patient came to AOI with generalised general bone pain, and weakness, which she had been experiencing for six months. She had also been previously treated for pain and parathyroid hormone, but her symptoms persisted. Further tests revealed high levels of calcium in her blood and an overactive left parathyroid gland, a condition known as primary hypercalcemia with hyperparathyroidism. A MIBI scan showed a growth on left parathyroid gland, which was adherent to the oesophagus (food pipe). Additionally, she was diagnosed to have a heart condition called atrial septal defect (ASD) with mild heart failure.

Dr Kalyan , stated, "This was a challenging case due to the patient's heart condition and the advanced nature of the tumor. However, with a multidisciplinary approach and careful planning, we were able to successfully remove the tumor and stabilize the patient's condition. This case highlights the importance of specialized care in managing rare and complex cancers."

Despite the high risks associated with her heart condition and the advanced nature of the tumor, the patient underwent a successful surgery involving the removal of the left thyroid lobe and left parathyroid gland. Post-surgery, her parathyroid hormone levels dropped significantly, and her calcium levels returned to normal with the help of IV calcium supplementation. The examination confirmed the diagnosis of parathyroid carcinoma.

