PM Modi will address Nation on International Yoga day, 21 June 2021

New Delhi : The International Yoga Day will be celebrated all over the world on Monday, June 21. On this occasion many Programs will be organized in different countries including India. At the same time, in the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given information about his program tomorrow by tweeting.

He tweeted and wrote that tomorrow on June 21, we will celebrate the 7th Yoga Day.This year's theme will be 'Yoga for Wellness', which focuses on practicing yoga for physical and mental wellness.He said that he will address the Yoga Day program tomorrow morning at around 6.30 am.

