Prelude to Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gandhinagar sets stage for holistic healthcare

Gandhinagar: In a prelude to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Gandhinagar witnessed a specialised event on Friday dedicated to holistic healthcare, attracting many stakeholders to discuss advancements in this vital sector. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event.

The theme 'Holistic Healthcare: Good Health and Wellbeing' set the tone for the day, emphasising Gujarat's commitment to an integrated approach to health.

The speakers mentioned that this approach and effort goes beyond treating illnesses, focusing on wellness, prevention, and overall population health, thereby aiming to lighten the load on the healthcare system.

A key focus of the event was on enhancing the pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector, leveraging technology to transform healthcare, and promoting a comprehensive view of health and wellness.

Phillis Kim, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the event's focus.

He said they are discussing the global and local shifts in disease burden and are thrilled to talk about holistic healthcare in Gujarat, where the World Bank is already investing USD 350 million in collaboration with the government.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a globally reputed forum for business networking, knowledge sharing, and forging strategic partnerships for socio-economic development. The 10th edition of the summit, scheduled from January 10-12, in Gandhinagar, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.