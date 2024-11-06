Radiation Therapy: What You need to know

Cancer is a disease that often stirs fear among people due to its unpredictability and severe impact on health. People worry about its painful treatments and potential recurrence, and the uncertainty of survival.

In this article let us explore all about Radiation therapy, its benefits, side effects and how it works for cancer treatment.

Understanding Cancer and Radiation therapy

Before we jump into radiation therapy let us understand what exactly is cancer and what it does to our body.

Cancer happens when cells in the body start to grow uncontrollably, forming a mass called a tumour. Normal cells grow and divide in a controlled way, but cancer cells ignore these rules. They multiply rapidly, invading surrounding tissues and sometimes spreading to other parts of the body. Different types of cancers affect different organs, and the disease can be challenging to treat depending on its stage and location.

Radiation therapy is a medical treatment that uses high-energy rays to destroy or damage cancer cells. It’s commonly used to treat cancer, either by shrinking tumours or killing cancer cells. The radiation damages the DNA inside the cells, stopping them from growing and dividing. Healthy cells can also be affected but are generally better at repairing themselves than cancer cells. Unlike surgery, which physically removes tumours, radiation therapy is non-invasive, meaning it treats the cancer from the outside or within the body without making cuts.

Types of Radiation therapy and its Process

There are 2 types of cancer and depending on the type and location of the cancer, and how deep the radiation needs to go to be effective, doctors will suggest the type that best suits the patient.

1. External Beam Radiation Therapy – This is a type of radiation that uses high-energy rays like X-rays directed from outside the body to target and kill cancer cells. In this treatment, you cannot see the rays and the machine known as the Linear accelerator moves around the patient without touching their body. Patients typically lie on a treatment table while the machine moves around them to deliver the radiation from different angles. Each session usually lasts about 15 to 30 minutes, and treatments are given several times a week for several weeks. This treatment is used to target a specific part of the body. For example, for a patient with breast cancer, the radiation is only targeted near the chest area.

2. Internal radiation Therapy - Here, a small amount of radioactive material is placed directly inside or near the tumour. It can be in the form of capsules, seeds, tubes or liquid. This technique allows a larger amount of radiation to be targeted directly at the cancer, while reducing the impact on surrounding healthy tissues. It’s often used for cancers in specific areas like the cervix, prostate, and breast.

Benefits of Radiation Therapy for treating Cancer

Radiation therapy offers numerous advantages that make it a preferred treatment for various cancers. Here are some key benefits:

Targeted Approach: Radiation can focus precisely on cancerous areas, reducing the risk to healthy cells.

Radiation can focus precisely on cancerous areas, reducing the risk to healthy cells. Pain Relief: For some cancers, radiation can shrink tumours, alleviating pain and discomfort.

For some cancers, radiation can shrink tumours, alleviating pain and discomfort. Non-Invasive: Unlike surgery, radiation therapy doesn’t involve cuts or incisions.

Unlike surgery, radiation therapy doesn’t involve cuts or incisions. Enhances Other Treatments: Radiation is often combined with other therapies, increasing the likelihood of treatment success.

Side Effects of Radiation Therapy: What to expect

While radiation therapy can be effective, it may come with side effects. These effects vary depending on the treatment area, duration, and individual health. Here are common side effects and ways to manage them.

1. Side effects on Skin - Radiation can cause skin changes in the treated area, resembling sunburn. Skin may appear red, dry, or itchy, and these symptoms may persist throughout the treatment.

2. Fatigue – This is a common side effect experienced by most patients after radiation treatment. This happens mainly as the body’s energy is directed towards repairing the damaged cells.

3. Nausea - If radiation targets the stomach area, it can sometimes cause nausea. Your doctor may recommend dietary changes or medications to alleviate this side effect.

4. Hair Loss - Radiation can lead to hair loss, but only in the area being treated. For example, radiation on the head may cause scalp hair loss, while treatment in other areas won’t impact scalp hair.

5. Pain – As radiation therapy kills cells, it may cause swelling and pain. If the pain is severe, doctors may suggest medication for the same.

How to Prepare for Your First Radiation Session

Preparing for radiation therapy can ease any anxiety and make the experience smoother:

Dress Comfortably: Wear loose clothing, especially over the area being treated.

Wear loose clothing, especially over the area being treated. Follow Eating and Drinking Instructions: Your doctor will provide guidance on eating and drinking before treatment, depending on the targeted area.

Your doctor will provide guidance on eating and drinking before treatment, depending on the targeted area. Skincare: Avoid lotions, perfumes, and deodorants on the treatment area to reduce skin sensitivity.

Avoid lotions, perfumes, and deodorants on the treatment area to reduce skin sensitivity. Stay Relaxed: Try relaxation techniques like deep breathing or guided imagery to calm any pretreatment jitters.

Tips for Managing Side Effects During Radiation Therapy

Managing side effects can make radiation therapy more manageable. Here are some general tips:

Stay Moisturized: Gentle moisturizers can keep skin hydrated and reduce irritation. Ask your healthcare provider for recommendations.

Gentle moisturizers can keep skin hydrated and reduce irritation. Ask your healthcare provider for recommendations. Stay Active: Light exercises like walking can boost energy levels and reduce fatigue.

Light exercises like walking can boost energy levels and reduce fatigue. Rest When Needed: Prioritize rest, as radiation therapy can deplete energy reserves.

Prioritize rest, as radiation therapy can deplete energy reserves. Monitor Your Diet: Nutritious, easy-to-digest foods can help combat nausea or other digestive issues.

Radiation therapy can be a daunting journey, but staying strong and knowing what to expect can make the process less difficult. Being well-informed about the process and asking all related questions is of utmost importance.