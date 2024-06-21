RED.Health Raises the Bar for Emergency Care in India with JCI Accreditation

PAN India: RED.Health, India's largest emergency response company, is delighted to announce its landmark achievement as Asia's First JCI Accredited Medical Transport Company. With a robust fleet of over 10,000 ambulances operating across more than 510 cities, RED.Health continues to set the gold standard in emergency medical services.



RED.Health addresses critical issues caused by delays in Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Each minute of delay raises severe trauma mortality risk by 2-3%, and a 15-minute delay for stroke patients heightens the risk of long-term disability or death. Inefficient transport also leads to higher stress and anxiety for patients, longer emergency department stays, and increased healthcare costs. By improving EMS efficiency, RED.Health reduces unnecessary hospital readmissions, enhances patient outcomes, and could save the healthcare system up to INR 23,000 crores annually.

The JCI accreditation is a worldwide gold standard for quality & patient safety in healthcare. It opens doors for new partnerships with hospitals, insurance companies, and other healthcare providers, fostering seamless, superior emergency care that meets global standards. It encourages the adoption of innovative technologies and best practices, keeping RED.Health at the forefront of the emergency medical services industry. RED.Health's commitment to JCI standards ensures patient safety and needs remain central, providing peace of mind to patients and families. This accreditation solidifies RED.Health's reputation and credibility as one of the world's elite healthcare providers.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health, said,“I am driven by a personal goal to ensure that Medical transport in any part of India is safe for my family and everyone else’s family. This uncompromising approach to healthcare allowed us to reach for the highest accreditation standard available in the world and ensure that it becomes a reality in India. JCI accreditation is a testament to our commitment to provide high quality patient care beyond the 4 walls of the hospital.”

Said Dr. TausifThangalvadi - VP, Operations & Medical Director, “Over the last 25 years, Quality accreditation and regulation in India’s emergency response infrastructure has so far been limited to hospitals, healthcare staff and their academic programs. Getting JCI accreditation for a medical transport organization now breaks this barrier and sets new benchmarks for patient care. At Red Health, a dedicated team of 150 members have made it their responsibility in striving to maintain JCI’s high standards throughout the organization. We hope that with this landmark achievement, Red Health can pave the way for high quality and safe medical transport and usher in a new chapter in Indian Healthcare.”

RED.Health, dedicated to providing swift and reliable medical assistance through comprehensive ambulance services and advanced telemedicine solutions, envisions being the foremost resource for pre-hospital care in India. This vision prioritizes accessibility, quality, and excellence in service for all. The company's quest and successful achievement of JCI accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to its core values of Speed, Empathy and Reliability.

RED.Health boasts a long history of excellence, having previously received ISO 9001:2015, a globally recognized standard for quality management, and also ISO 27001:2022, the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This JCI accreditation further solidifies their position as a leader in patient centric prehospital care.

Fueled by this JCI accreditation, RED.Health is poised for significant growth, with plans to expand its network to 30 cities. This expansion will solidify their position as a thought leader and pioneer in prehospital care, building upon their impressive record of touching over 5 lac lives and securing Series B funding.

About RED.Health:

RED.Health is India's largest medical emergency response platform, dedicated to revolutionizing emergency care through technology and skilled personnel. Founded in 2016, RED.Health operates a multi-city fleet of 6000+ ambulances equipped for both critical and non-critical care. The platform is committed to addressing the three critical aspects of Indian healthcare: awareness, affordability, and access. RED.Health collaborates with over 100 hospitals and 70 enterprises to provide comprehensive medical response systems across India.