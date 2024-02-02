Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day 2024: History, significance, signs and symptoms of the disease

World Rheumatic Arthritis Day, celebrated annually on February 2nd, aims to raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a debilitating inflammatory condition primarily affecting the joints. RA is characterised by an autoimmune response, where the body mistakenly attacks the joint lining, resulting in pain and inflammation. While it can affect individuals of any age, gender, race, or ethnicity, women are disproportionately impacted, being 2.5 times more likely to develop RA than men. Typically, it manifests between the ages of 20 and 50.

History of Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness

The term "rheumatoid arthritis" was coined by Alfred B. Garrod in 1858, differentiating it from osteoarthritis. Early treatments, including bloodletting and lye, gave way to the use of drugs containing heavy metals before painkillers became widely available in 1949. Methotrexate, a significant advancement, was introduced in 1988, although some patients experienced relapses. In 2011, the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation was established, followed by the inauguration of Rheumatoid Awareness Day in 2013, aimed at dispelling misconceptions and raising public awareness about RA.

Significance of Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day holds paramount importance in spotlighting this chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions globally. It serves as a platform for education, advocacy, and support, emphasising early diagnosis, treatment, and research initiatives. By fostering awareness and facilitating access to care, this day contributes significantly to enhancing the quality of life for those with RA and advancing efforts toward finding a cure. Additionally, it provides solidarity and encouragement to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in managing this complex condition.

Recognising the Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

For accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment, it's essential to recognise the distinct features of RA. RA primarily affects smaller joints such as those in the wrists, fingers, and feet. Symptoms include joint inflammation, pain, tenderness, swelling, warmth, redness, and stiffness, often exacerbated in the mornings or after periods of inactivity. Other indications comprise weakness, joint edema, fatigue, fever, and loss of appetite. RA can also affect various organs, necessitating timely diagnosis and intervention to prevent complications.

RA can affect individuals of all ages, not exclusively the elderly, underscoring the importance of considering a broader age range during diagnosis and treatment. Understanding the unique patterns of joint involvement and the role of the immune system in RA aids in accurate diagnosis and management of arthritic disorders.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day serves as a vital platform for shedding light on the challenges posed by RA and fostering support for those affected. By promoting understanding, advocacy, and research, this day contributes significantly to improving outcomes and quality of life for individuals living with RA.