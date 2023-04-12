Start caring for your oral hygiene early

Most people avoid visiting Dentists under the assumption that dental treatments are expensive. Due to unawareness, most people think oral problems are only related to teeth. Unknown to many are the complications associated with untreated dental caries and periodontal disease which may cause other underlying health issues. People often take oral health for granted. They only visit a dentist once they have pain or discomfort. But usually, by that time, they will likely have dental problems which could have been detected and rectified at early stages. Therefore, dentists recommend regular and thorough dental check-ups to avoid further dental issues and traumas. It's time we start changing our mind-set and include oral hygiene as an important and integral part of our daily routine. If dental caries are left untreated, they may cause pain, dysfunction, poor appearance, loss of self-esteem, absence from school or work, and difficulty concentrating on daily activities.

What exactly are dental caries?



The black/brownish cavities you may find on the tooth surfaces are nothing but the erosion and damage of tooth surface caused by dental caries. These Cavities spread further into the tooth's pulp, causing sharp pain and discomfort. If left untreated, these cavities damage the pulp and cause an abscess (painful swelling due to underlying infection) underneath the tooth and surrounding gum.

What to do when you spot a cavity?



If you detect a cavity or hole on your tooth surface, its advised to get it checked immediately. As it rapidly spreads further, it might cause pulpal damage and dental abscess before you know it. So you should visit your dentist and get the required treatment done at the earliest to avoid further damage to the tooth and surrounding gums and teeth.

How are early dental caries treated?

If tooth decay is still in its early stages, before a hole (cavity) forms, the dentist can apply fluoride to reverse the decay. Dentists commonly treat cavities by filling them. A dentist will remove the decayed tooth tissue and then restore the tooth by filling it with dental cement.

Here are some things you can do to prevent tooth decay:



1. First and foremost, brush your teeth twice daily.

2. Do not overdo it, either; brush for a good 2 to 3 minutes covering all surfaces of teeth.

3. Do not be harsh when you brush. Be gentle.

4. Use a soft toothbrush preferably.

5. Maintain good oral hygiene by flossing regularly.

