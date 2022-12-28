Three Juices offering Tremendous Resistance Power against Diseases

It is recommended to consume adequate amount both fruits as well as vegetables on daily baiss in order to receive essential nutrients for overall well-being. But if you cannot consume them whole, the 2nd best option is to juice them.

Nutritionists have share three es which one must try drinking. Every other day, one would feel healthier, more energetic and also will have greater resistance to the disease.

Along with this, it would also help reduce consumption of junk foods, sugar, aerated drinks, processed food and fried foods."

Three incredible juices include

-Tulsi Juice

-Water Melon Juice

-Carrot Juice

Tulsi Juice

-Water Melon

Tulsi Juice

Black Tulsi leaves have more medicinal benefits when compared to Green Tulsi. Tulsi Counters metabolic Stress through its anxiolytic and anti-depressant properties by normalizing blood glucose and blood pressure, lipid levels and psychological stress through positive effects on memory and cognitive function.

How to make Tulsi juice?

To make Tulsi Juice, one should crush nearing to 25 leaves at a time into a paste, then add water, lime and salt and you must drink it twice a day.

2. Water Melon Juice

The above juice is good for water retention, it is rich in potassium and it helps reduce water retention and high blood pressure. It also helps avoid excess use of salt, sugar and maida, if you suffer from water retention, she further added.

Watermelon juice is a great source of Vitamins A, B6, B1, C and Magnesium, which aid in purifying the liver and flushing kidney stones. In addition, the component called Lypocene in watermelon and Beta-carotene help ensure a strong as well as stable heart.

Recipe

Place the watermelon pieces in the blender and blend it for about one minute, Drink fresh.

3. Carrot Juice

Sharing the numerous benefits of carrot juice, the nutritionist stated that, it is rich in calcium, Vitamin A, Sodium, Potassium and magnesium and also it contains trace amounts of Vitamins B, C, D, E and K. A calcium is a fussy mineral, it needs a whole lot other minerals in order to support the absorption. Carrot juice offers the correct mix of C nutrients.

Carrot juice helps fight tumors, increase vigor, increase vitality, appetite and body weight. It helps in improves the functioning of the nervous system, improves skin, hair and nails, it helps in purification of the blood.

Carrot juice is rich in beta -carotene, Vitamins A, B6, K and C and minerals like potassium and phosphorus. Beta Carotene and Vitamin A are potent antioxidants which help protect cells from damage and lower the risk of cardiovascular complications, reduce cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure and help lower atherosclerosis. It is also beneficial for complete eye health.

Take about 6 to 7 large carrots, make a glass of juice and drink it once a day. You can also take carrot juice along with spinach juice. Squeeze lemon juice, add seasoning if essential and take it for a period of 2 to 3 months, she stated.