Tollywood Actress Vidyullekha Raman's Skin Before And After Weight Loss

The incredible weight loss journey of Tollywood and Kollywood comedian Vidyullekha Raman is inspiring for all the weight watchers. She always entertained the audience with her awesome comic timings and made us fall for her ultimate punch dialogues.



We all know that, Vidyu Raman has to face the effects of over-weight. But this lockdown period has given her much-needed break time and made her loose her weight. Her strong determination along with timely workouts and perfect diet made her own a fit and toned body.

Off late, this 'Sarainodu' actress took to her Instagram and dropped the before and after collage of her skin…

In this pic, Vidyu is seen suffering from pimples when she was over-weight and after her weight loss, all her pimples are vanished making her skin look clean and clear. Along with this collage, Vidyu also dropped a note and explained about the hormonal imbalance which made her suffer with pimples… "SKIN - Before & After Weight Loss



As women our body goes through so many hormonal fluctuations on the regular. When you are obese and have a hormonal imbalance like PCOS, Acne is a common side effect as skin gets oily due to high testosterone levels and clogs pores. I am someone who is constantly in front of the camera and the last thing an actor wants is BAD SKIN. I had to cover up using so much foundation and felt depressed. For someone who had crystal clear skin till age 20, the acne was a nightmare for me. I didn't want to take any acne pill treatment due to the heavy side effects. The minute you start eating clean and working out regularly, your gut is healthy, ergo skin is healthy. It's one of the numerous benefits of weight loss 😊♥️ pic on the right is zero filter and make up. #weightloss #healthyskin #weightlosstransformation #pcos #pcosweightloss".

With this post, Vidyu made it clear that, eating clean and working out regularly will not only help us stay fit but also clears all the toxins from the body and makes us own healthy and clear skin.