What are “Happy Foods”? How can they improve your wellbeing?

Do you ever feel bloating, constipation, heartburn or a reflux when you are stressed, depressed, scared or feeling low? Well, there is a strong relationship between our moods and our digestive system. Neurotransmitters, hormones and chemicals that are produced in our gut affect our brain (our mood) and vice versa. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter produced in the gut which works as an antidepressant, helps in elevating our mood and hence is also called a Happy Hormone.

While samosas, kachoris, sugary drinks and sweets may temporarily alleviate a bad mood; long-term happiness is rarely doled out at fast food joints. Fortunately, there are many other foods that help to keep the gut healthy which inturn helps us keep calm and cheerful.

So, before you dive headfirst into another value meal, adding these foods to your regular diet will make you happy. These aren’t just ordinary foods; they are nutrient-packed powerhouses designed to nurture our brain, stabilise our mood, and enhance our overall sense of well-being.

1. Bananas: They are rich in vitamin B6 which helps synthesize feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Natural sugars of the banana help Tryptophan (an amino acid found in protein sources, known for producing more serotonin) to enter the brain and thus improve our mood. Bananas also provide a quick source of energy, which can help combat fatigue and enhance mood. You can have a banana between your meals, at snack time and even before and after a workout as it is or in your milkshakes and smoothies.

2. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds are high in proteins specially tryptophan; healthy fats, and fiber. Walnuts contain heart friendly fats (MUFA) and Omega 3 fatty acids which are known to support brain health, boost memory and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. You can add them in your desserts, curries, salads, dips or have them between your meals instead of cookies and namkeens.



3. Fatty fish: Fatty fishes like salmon and tuna are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and Vit E that are linked to lower levels of depression. They also contain Vit B12 which works with folate to convert amino acids into neurotransmitters.

4. Turmeric: Turmeric, our Indian spice, contains Curcumin (an active compound) which has a potent anti-inflammatory effect and helps in boosting immunity as well as reduces depression by lowering stress hormone Cortisol. It has also shown to boost levels of serotonin and dopamine and thereby improve our mood. You can add a pinch of turmeric to your curries and also to a glass of warm milk to have a good night sleep.

5. Eggs: Eggs are loaded with omega - 3 fatty acids, zinc, B vitamins, Vit, B12, Vit D and iodide which all help in elevating our mood. They are also rich in Choline (a nutrient that supports the nervous system, improves mood and helps produce neurotransmitters). Have the eggs as hard boiled, as omelette, in wraps, rice and salads.

6. Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain lycopene (an antioxidant) that protects our brain and fights depression-causing inflammation. The red colour of tomatoes is because of the presence of lycopene and it is released more when tomatoes are cooked. You can have tomatoes in soup, curries, salsa, juices and in your salads.



(This article is authored by Dr. Meghana Pasi, Head, MyThali, Arogya World)