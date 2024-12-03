Live
Just In
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City reports surging measles infections among children
Highlights
Vietnam's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City has recently reported a surging number of measles cases, especially among children, according to the city's Department of Health on Tuesday.
The city reported 319 new measles infections last week, 58.1 per cent more than the average for the previous four weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of new cases rose among children aged 11 to 14 and newborns aged six to nine months.
Since early this year, there have been 2,438 new cases of measles infection in the city, including four deaths.
Vietnam's Ministry of Health launched a campaign to provide measles vaccines for children nationwide on August 22 this year.
