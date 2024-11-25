Bangladesh records 11 dengue deaths, toll rises to 459

Live
Dhaka: Bangladesh has reported 11 more deaths from dengue in a day, bringing the death toll to 459 since January, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS reported 1,079 new confirmed cases of dengue in the past 24 hours as of 8 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, raising this month's total tally to 24,974 and the total number to 86,791 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.
The dengue-related deaths this year included 144 in November, 135 in October, 87 in September, 30 in August, and 14 in July.
Bangladesh logged 1,705 dengue-related deaths in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll.
In comparison, there were 281 dengue-related deaths reported in 2022 and 179 in 2019.
Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.
The disease causes an acute illness with symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.
In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.