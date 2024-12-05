Telangana Kidney Transplant Patients Demand Rs 10,000 Monthly Pension for Lifelong Care 

Kidney transplant recipients in Telangana are facing severe financial challenges, with little support from the state government despite repeated pleas. Patients who underwent transplantation under the Jeevandan initiative or through live donors struggle to afford lifelong medications and medical expenses crucial for their survival.

Over 50 kidney transplant patients staged a protest in October at Praja Bhavan, urging Chief Minister to provide a monthly pension of Rs 10,000. The demand aims to ease the financial burden of lifelong medication and compensate for the limited employment opportunities available to patients with chronic health conditions.

Bhagwan Reddy, founder of the Cheyutha Foundation for Organ, was quoted in a news daily saying that kidney transplant patients often cannot sustain permanent jobs due to their health and a pension would provide them some stability. Despite these calls, neither the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) nor the State health department has responded positively.

According to a report, currently, chronic kidney patients in Telangana receive Rs 2,100 as a monthly pension, along with free dialysis and medicines post-session. However, this support excludes kidney transplant recipients, leaving them to manage costly medications on their own.

Drugs worth Rs 9,500 are provided at discharge under Aarogyasri, but this covers only half of the expenses, forcing patients to bear the remaining costs.

Telangana is home to an estimated 15,000–20,000 kidney transplant recipients, most of whom require lifelong medications. The lack of dedicated pensions for this group forces many to rely on irregular means to procure medicines, compromising their health and stability.