What is Cognitive Hypnotherapy?

Q1: Doctor, I am 52 and have multiple health issues; I have Bp, Sugar, thyroid & Urlcers. Recently, I was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. I have been to many specialists in gastroenterology. I am fed up of medicines. I am doing yoga and relaxation techniques also but not much improvement. Will Hypnotherapy help me?

Fatima, Tolichowki

A) Dear Fatima, Irritable bowel syndrome is a psychosomatic disorder. Patients with IBS have Many comorbidities, including Anxiety. It gets flare-up because of certain stressful events. Of course, cognitive Hypnotherapy would help you for the needful.

Q2): I am a 37-year-old married woman working as a freelancer. I have been in an abusive and toxic relationship with my husband for the last 10 years. He beats me and mentally harasses me. I have even filed a police case against him. My parents say only you should adjust with him. He doesn't come for counselling. How can I get rid of this relationship?

-Ashwini, Nizamabad

A) Dear Ashwini, I understand your situation. Being in a toxic and abusive relationship can affect your physical and mental health. You need professional help to outgrow your trauma and make appropriate decisions regarding your life.

Q3): My daughter is 25 years old and working in the USA. We are currently seeing matches for her, and she has rejected many matches, taking one or another. She is never into any relationship. Is this any problem? How can we help her?

Sanjana, Turkyamjal

A) Dear Sanjana, your daughter seems uninterested in getting married or anxious about getting into a committed relationship, for which she is avoiding or rejecting proposals deliberately. She might need a Psychological evaluation to ascertain her condition to help.

Q4): I am into sports, regularly hit the gym, and am very healthy. Recently, I noticed that I cannot breathe when I get into closed places; my heartbeat increases, and I feel restless. I am avoiding closed spaces, including cars. This was the first time this was. My physician wrote some medicine, but not helpful.

Sandesh Singh, Alwal

A) Dear Sandesh Singh, I have understood your concern. Your presentation of symptoms indicates a phobic reaction, an incredibly claustrophobic response. You can try Cognitive behaviour therapy & clinical Hypnotherapy to get rid of your phobia. See a clinical psychologist near you.

(Email your concerns: [email protected] and [email protected], Phone Number: 9849137095)