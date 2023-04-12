What is sinusitis (sinus infection)?

Sinusitis is an inflammation, or swelling, of the tissue lining your sinuses. Sinuses are structures inside your face that are usually filled with air. Bacterial infections, viral infections and allergies can irritate them, causing them to get blocked and filled with fluid. These can cause pressure and pain in your face, nasal congestion (a stuffy nose) and other symptoms.

What are sinuses?



Your sinuses are four paired cavities (spaces) in your head. Narrow passages connect them. Sinuses make mucus that drains out of the passages in your nose. This drainage helps keep your nose clean and free of bacteria, allergens and other germs (pathogens).

Types of sinusitis



We describe types of sinusitis based on how long it's been going on (acute, subacute, chronic or recurrent sinusitis) and what's causing it (bacteria, virus or fungus).

• Acute sinusitis symptoms (nasal congestion, drainage, facial pain/pressure and decreased sense of smell) last less than four weeks. Viruses like the common cold usually cause it.

• Subacute sinusitis symptoms last four to 12 weeks.

• Chronic sinusitis symptoms last at least 12 weeks. Bacteria are usually the cause.

• Recurrent acute sinusitis symptoms come back four or more times in one year, lasting less than two weeks each time.

• Bacterial and viral sinusitis viruses, like the ones that cause the common cold, cause most cases of sinusitis. Bacteria can cause sinusitis, or they can infect you after a case of viral sinusitis. You might have bacterial sinusitis if you have a runny nose, stuffy nose and facial pain that doesn't go away after ten days. Your symptoms may seem to improve but then return and are worse than the initial symptoms. Antibiotics and decongestants usually work well on bacterial sinusitis.

Fungal sinusitis



Sinus infections caused by fungus are usually more severe than other forms of sinusitis. In addition, they're more likely to happen if you have a weakened immune system.

What are the signs and symptoms of sinusitis?



Common symptoms of a sinus infection include:

• Postnasal drip (mucus dripping down your throat).

• Runny nose with thick yellow or green mucus.

• Stuffy nose.

• Facial pressure (particularly around your nose, eyes and forehead). This might get worse when you move your head around or bend over.

• Pressure or pain in your teeth.

• Ear pressure or pain.

• Fever.

• Bad breath (halitosis) or a bad taste in your mouth.

• Cough.

• Headache.

• Tiredness.

Is sinusitis contagious?



Sinusitis itself isn't contagious. But the viruses and bacteria that can cause it are. Remember to follow good handwashing practices, avoid others if you're sick, and sneeze or cough into your elbow.

What happens if sinusitis is left untreated?



You don't necessarily need to treat sinusitis — it often goes away. However, very rarely, untreated sinus infections can lead to life-threatening infections. This happens if bacteria or fungi spread to your brain, eyes or nearby bone.

How is sinusitis treated?



There are many treatment options for sinusitis, depending on your symptoms and how long you've had them.

You can treat a sinus infection at home with the following:

• Decongestants.

• Over-the-counter (OTC) cold and allergy medications.

• Nasal saline rinses.

• Drinking plenty of fluids.

• If symptoms of sinusitis don't improve after 10 days, a provider may prescribe:

• Antibiotics.

• Oral or topical decongestants.

• Prescription intranasal steroid sprays. (Don't use nonprescription sprays or drops for three to five days — they may increase congestion.)

Can sinusitis be prevented?



Depending on the cause, there are a few ways to reduce your risk of getting sinus infections, including:

• Rinsing your nose with saline (salt water) as directed by your provider.

• Taking steps to prevent allergies. This includes medications, allergy shots, and avoiding known allergy triggers (like dust, pollen, or smoke).

• Using steroid nasal sprays if your provider recommends them.

• Establishing good handwashing and other habits that reduce your risk of getting sick with infectious diseases and avoiding smoke. There are ways to help you quit smoking if you do.

When is sinus surgery required?



Sinusitis is when the mucous membranes lining the sinus cavities swell. A sinusitis patient can continue experiencing symptoms that do not clear up even after treatment and medication. These symptoms can build on and develop over the years if left untreated.In such a case, patients must visit a doctor for a check-up. Delays in treatment may only worsen the condition and take a toll on your overall physical condition.

