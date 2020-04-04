What Should Pregnant Women With Coronavirus Do?

Pregnancy is one of the most awaited phases in a woman's life. That's one time when a woman is pampered the most. At the same time, she has to take utmost care to ensure that the health of both her baby and her are is protected.

Now, with the current world reeling in the effects of coronavirus, there are several unanswered questions. There are studies to suggest that senior citizens and kids under the age of 10 are more susceptible to the covid19 infection. However, pregnant women can heave a sigh of relief as there is no evidence to suggest that they are at higher risk of getting infected by the virus.

However, despite all the precautions you took, what if you (I mean pregnant women) got infected or think that you have such symptoms? What should a pregnant woman infected by coronavirus do?

Well, to begin with, go to the nearest hospital which is offering treatment for coronavirus. Then offer your swab sample to be sent for testing for reconfirmation. The test is the same for everybody irrespective of the fact that you are pregnant. Of course, cleanliness will be of the highest standards, given the current health situation in the world.

If a pregnant woman tests positive for coronavirus, then she must be quarantined for a period of at least 12 weeks to avoid passing on the infection to anybody else in the family or neighbourhood. If you are not comfortable with the hospital environment, then you could opt for home quarantine.

What happens to a pregnant woman's gynec checkup?

Well, since you have been diagnosed with covid19, do inform your doctor about the same and excuse yourself. You may want to go in for an online consultation to ease your stress. Pregnant women are advised to be stress-free at all times to ensure their blood pressure levels are under check because hypertension could cause pregnancy complications. So, if you are too worried about your current health state, fix up an appointment with a counsellor and have a heart to heart conversation. Express your concerns fearlessly and you will certainly feel better after speaking to a counsellor.

But the bottom line is, Pregnant women have nothing to fear. You will be safe and get out of this like any flu. But stay in touch with your doctor and follow all the WHO guidelines properly.