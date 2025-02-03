Why Green Peas Are a Must-Have in Your Winter Diet?

Green peas, also known as matar, are a winter staple, freshly harvested and enjoyed in various dishes. Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin K, folate, and manganese, they not only enhance flavour but also offer multiple health benefits. From digestion to immunity, here’s why you should include green peas in your diet this winter.

1. Supports Healthy Digestion

Green peas are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Their high fiber content also supports gut health and ensures a smooth digestive process.

2. Aids in Weight Management

With only 115 calories per cup, green peas are a low-calorie food that can be included in weight-loss diets. They are naturally low in fat and high in protein and fiber, helping to keep you full for longer.

3. Boosts Immunity

This winter superfood is packed with antioxidants and immune-strengthening compounds. The high vitamin C content in green peas stimulates white blood cell production, helping the body fight off infections and diseases during cold months.

4. Helps Regulate Blood Sugar

Green peas have a low glycemic index and are rich in fiber and protein, which slow down the absorption of sugar. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, making them a safe and nutritious choice for diabetics.

5. Promotes Eye Health

Green peas contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that protect the eyes from damage. These nutrients reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, ensuring better vision as you age.

Green peas are more than just a delicious winter vegetable—they offer numerous health benefits. Whether added to curries, soups, or salads, they can enhance your meals while keeping you healthy throughout the season.