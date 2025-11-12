Women Are Opting For Late Pregnancies—How Egg Freezing Plays An Important Role

The society today is seeing a quiet revolution where women are thinking differently about motherhood. Across cities and professions, women are opting to conceive late in life—not due to hesitation, but with intent. And with this change, reproductive medicine is evolving too. Egg freezing, which was once an experimental concept, is now one of the most empowering technologies in contemporary fertility treatment—enabling women to preserve their eggs when they are healthiest and use them when the time feels right to them.

Why are More Women Delaying Pregnancy

The reasons are complex and deeply personal. Most women these days are prioritizing higher education, career development, financial independence, or waiting to meet the right man. Social norms are also evolving, with motherhood no longer being associated with a certain age but with readiness.

In India, too, this shift in thinking can be seen in the statistics. The Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) states that the number of women undergoing elective egg freezing has increased by almost 25% annually over the last five years. This shows not just increased awareness but increased confidence in science-supported fertility preservation.

Fertility literacy is also increasing, with women becoming increasingly aware of how fertility declines with age. Egg quantity and quality decrease gradually from the early 30s, and the process becomes much faster after 35. The risk of chromosomal issues in eggs also increase with age, impacting the chances of a healthy pregnancy. This is where egg freezing comes into the picture, helping women pause their biological clock and regain control over their reproductive timeline.

Science Behind Egg Freezing And What Data Tells Us

Egg freezing works through a process called vitrification, which rapidly freezes mature eggs to prevent their crystallization and preserves their quality. Over the last 10 years or so, advances in cryopreservation have made success rates comparable to those of fresh eggs.

A 2024 meta-analysis revealed that women who froze eggs prior to age 35 were 50% likely to have a live birth, but those who froze eggs after age 40 had rates decline to approximately 20%.

Global hospital data, from centers in the UK and Singapore, reflect similar patterns:

• >90% egg survival rate for eggs among women aged under 35.

• Those freezing 15 or more eggs had nearly a 45% likelihood of achieving a live birth.

The takeaway is clear: the younger the age at freezing, the better the chance of success.

When Is The Right Time To Freeze Eggs?

Age is the most critical factor. Predictive fertility models indicate:

• Women under 37 need to freeze about 14–15 mature eggs to achieve approximately a 70% chance of at least one live birth.

• Women above 38 may need to freeze 25–26 eggs to have comparable odds.

These statistics don’t define fertility—they simply help set realistic expectations. The right time to freeze isn’t just biological; it’s also emotional and circumstantial.

Managing Expectations With Clarity

While egg freezing is a powerful option, it is not a certainty. Research indicates that few women actually come back to utilize their frozen eggs. In one long-term cohort study of 167 women, only 16% came back for egg thawing. Success is contingent upon multiple steps—how many eggs thaw well, fertilize, grow into embryos, and implant successfully.

It's for that reason that personalized counselling is so important. Women tend to overestimate or downplay their likelihood of success, and probabilities are necessary for them to make firm, knowledgeable choices rather than anxious ones.

What This Means For Modern Fertility

Egg freezing is more than a medical innovation—it's a reflection of society's vision of choice and autonomy in family planning. It provides women with flexibility without subjecting them to premature choices, but it also invites discussions of readiness, timing, and emotional readiness.

Egg freezing is not about delaying motherhood—it’s about owning one’s reproductive timeline, supported by science and guided by empathy.

When fertility care includes both evidence and compassion, women are empowered to plan their future families with confidence and knowledge.

(This article is authored by Dr Alimileti Jhansi Rani, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Hyderabad)