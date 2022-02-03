World Cancer Day: Detect Mouth Cancer Early by following these simple tips

World Cancer Day is held on 4th February, one of the most common type of cancer is oral cancer, but they are often diagnosed at a very advanced stage, thus treatment becomes very difficult. Oral cancer can also affect one or more parts of the mouth, such as lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth or roof of the mouth.

As they tend to grow, it might also involve either jaws or the skin on the face or it can spread to lymph nodes in the neck or elsewhere in the body. Most oral cancers are Squamous Cell Carcinoma, which is a cancer, which arises from the lining on the inside of the mouth.

A non-healing ulcer or sore, it may or may not be painful or which tend to appear white or red, is the most common symptom of the oral cancer. A new lump in the neck, which does not go away after numerous weeks, might also be a sign of mouth cancer.

Recent unexplained loosening of the teeth, which may not heal even after the extraction, might also be worrisome.

Men are more prone to risk of getting oral cancer when compared to women and the risk tend to increase as we age, people who tend to smoke, drink excessively or eat tobacco products, have a family history of cancer or eat a poor diet may also get oral cancer.

Oral or mouth cancer can very effectively treated if they are diagnosed early. An oral self-check once a month by people above the age of 16 years after the teeth have been cleaned may be lifesaving and it may help in detection of the mouth cancer early.

-All you require is 2 minutes of your time, a mirror as well as good light source. You might do it yourself of ask a friend.

-Look inside the lips: feel the tissue surfaces around the lips as well as cheeks.

-Look at the gums from the front and use the small mirror, look at the tongue side through another mirror in order to view the inner gums.

-By lifting your head back, you must look at the roof of your mouth and then feel with your forefinger, if any bumps or growth is present. Also note, if any color changes are evident.

-You must also take a guaze or tissue and gently pull your tongue out slowly. View all surfaces, top, bottom, sides in order to see if any color changes or if any red or white lesions are present. Also note,if any abnormal changes have been present. One must also note if any other abnormal changes are present or any wound takes too long to heal.

-Feel for lumps in the neck as well as lower jaw region, on both sides.