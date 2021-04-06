World Health Day –Lets Strive to Build a Fairer and Healthier World

Each year, on April 7th World Health Day is celebrated, this year WHO's theme is, to invite everyone to join its new campaign so that they can build a fairer, healthier World.

We are living in an unequal world

Corona pandemic has made everyone witness larger picture, few people are able to lead healthier lifestyle as they are privileged to access better healthcare services and the reason is because of the conditions where they belong to, grown, live, work and age.

Few suffer to meet their ends

Few groups struggle so that they can ensure their ends meet, they earn very less amount of income each day, they have poor housing condition and education, opportunities for employment is also very less, they also tend to experience gender inequality and very little or no proper access to food security, clean water and air, healthcare services and safe environment. All these lead to unnecessary suffering, premature deaths, and avoidable illness. All the above harm both economy as well as society.

Unfair and preventable

WHO is has given a call to leaders to ensure that everyone must have better living as well as working conditions that would promote good health. At the same time, it also has urged the leaders to continuously monitor the health inequities and take steps to ensure all people should have access to quality health services when and where they require.

Covid-19 hit everyone hard

All nations have been hit hard due to Covid-19, but it has been found, its impact was harshest especially on those communities which were already vulnerable, as they are more exposed to the disease, but at the same time they do not have proper access to quality health care services and they are more likely to experience worse consequences due to the lack of measures to contain the pandemic.

WHO strives to achieve its commitment to ensure everyone, everywhere, realize the right to good health.

Why WHO needs Leaders?

WHO has given call leaders to achieve the below goals

Work Together

WHO intends to work hand in hand with all affected individuals as well as communities so that it can address the root cause of inequality as well as implement the right solutions. The impact would be greatest when both governments as well as communities work together following coordinated approach .

Collect timely and reliable data

WHO also want to ensure both collection as well as use of timely and reliable health data. If it able to achieve this, only then it would be possible for it to assess the inequities across the population subgroups and take appropriate actions that have an impact.

Tackle inequities

Adopting government approach to tackle both root causes of inequities and also increase investment in primary health care.

Act beyond borders

The above approach would protect, test and also treat the whole global population only then we can witness the end of Covid-19.