World Hepatitis Day Quotes, slogans and messages

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year, on 28th July. The above day helps raise awareness about the disease hepatitis and how it is caused and its symptoms. Here, you can find the quotes, messages as well as slogans related to World Hepatitis Day.



Quotes relating to Hepatitis Day

1. Hepatitis doesn't always present symptoms." - Karen Gonzales

2. People are reticent to give a newborn the hepatitis B vaccine and often delay it." - Paul A. Offit

3. I love Fear Factor, but I think they're running out of fears. It's only a matter of time before they're sitting around doing shots of Hepatitis C." - Dave Attell

4. There has been a treatment for hepatitis C, but the treatment has not been overwhelming effective, number 1. And number 2, it has had considerable toxicity." - Anthony S

5. "There is a growing need to make people aware of the severity of the disease in the region. People need to be extra careful, as it is one of the regions where infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) is common." - Dr. RS Verma

World Hepatitis Day: Messages

• Let us learn to protect ourselves from Hepatitis diseases on World Hepatitis Day.

• Get vaccinated on World Hepatitis Day and prevent yourself from falling prey to any of those Hepatitis diseases.

• One can easily avoid Hepatitis by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

• It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to Hepatitis every year.

• 8. You won't be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware and raise awareness about the disease Hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day: Slogans

• Love your liver and live longer.

• Get tested early and stay healthy longer.

• Prevent Hepatitis: It's up to you

• I am Hepatitis Warrior

• Throw it before it throws you