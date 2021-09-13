Her art speaks

A three day solo exhibition of Aashima Mehrotra named 'Aaj Rang Hai' will be held from 17th to 19th of September at India International Centre, Main Art Gallery, New Delhi.

Aashima Mehrotra, who is a civil servant working with Indian Railways for past two decades and a renowned visual artist takes you to journey of colours through her solo exhibition 'Aaj Rang Hai'.

Her painting skills matured under guidance of renowned painter Vir Munshi, and her job in Railways and Tourism helped her to get inspired from diversity of Indian Railways, Indian Towns and Traditional Art Forms. Aashima, is now a visual artist with her own visual language and 'ISM'.