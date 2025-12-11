Court issues notices to two senior IAS officers in contempt proceedings

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to two senior IAS officers K Ilambarathi, Transport commissioner, and R V Karnan, GHMC commissioner, in a contempt case alleging non-compliance with court directions relating to an RTI case.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, dealing with the contempt case, heard a petition filed by Vaddam Shyam of Ramgopalpet, who complained that despite clear directions of the HC, the GHMC failed to furnish information sought by him under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Earlier, while disposing of the writ filed by the petitioner, the court had directed the commissioner-cum-first appellate authority, GHMC to process and dispose of his RTI application strictly in accordance with the Act within four weeks of receiving the court order. However, the petitioner alleged that the order passed on November 24 last year, was not complied with by the then GHMC commissioner, prompting him to initiate contempt proceedings.

Taking a serious view of the alleged violation, Justice Bheemapaka issued notices to both IAS officers, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for failure to implement the court’s directions dated November 29.

The court directed the officers to file their counters by January 9, 2026, cautioning that failure to do so would result in their affidavits not being accepted and imposition of costs of `10,000 payable to the Registrar (Judicial). Additionally, it directed the officials to appear, either in person or through counsel, on January 9, the next date of hearing.