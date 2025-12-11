Dec 20 last date for renewal of trade licences

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged all trade establishments across the city to renew their trade licences for the year 2026 on or before 20 December 2025 to avoid financial penalties. The GHMC Commissioner announced the deadline in an official release on Wednesday.

The Commissioner stated that there will be zero penalty on all applications submitted by the 20 December deadline. A 25 per cent penalty will be imposed on applications submitted between 21 December 2025 and 19 February 2026. Furthermore, a 50 per cent penalty will be levied on applications submitted after 20 February 2026.