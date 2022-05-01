Here is how to keep your furry friend safe,

For pet parents all over the world, our animal friends firmly occupy a huge space in our hearts. They love us unconditionally, give us companionship and an endless supply of affection, and always welcome us excitedly with licks and kisses and cuddles! Because of them, we even end up getting the physical activity we need in our otherwise sedentary but busy lives. But while we turn to them for so many of these gifts, they also depend on us almost completely, for their survival. Having a pet is a privilege, and it comes with its own set of requirements, and responsibilities that have to be carried out diligently. Here are the top five things that all veterinarians want pet parents to know, to ensure the overall well-being and long, happy lives of their pets:

Consider your options while adopting

While a lot of brands and shops offer exotic dogs, cats, and more, it is always better if you could adopt one from a shelter instead. An entire world of wonderfully loving animals waits patiently for someone to choose them instead, at shelters all over. Just remember to adopt from a reputable organisation,taking some timeto get to know it and all of its policies and practices, and make sure to get all the details needed, including the animal's medical records, no matter how young or old they are.

Decide upon a good veterinarian

Just like for us humans, our family physicians are our go-to first contact for any health concerns, our animal friends also need a reliable and trusted doctor at hand. In fact, finding a good veterinarian is a critical decision, an investment in the future of our pets, as well as ourselves. Pet parents should conduct their own research into available, licensed veterinarians, cross referencing them with reviews and referrals from friends and family, before making their decisions.

Ensure they have company and attention

While the number of adoptions spiked during the start of the pandemic, once things began improving and offices and schools started reopening, it spelt very bad news for many of these pets. Anyone who is or is looking to become a pet parent must also be aware of their responsibilities. Hence, it is always a good idea to finding affordable but trustworthy boarding and grooming facilities, where experienced pet-handlers can look after your companion when you are busy.

Teach them the rules

Understand that when you bring a pet animal into your house, you automatically take on the responsibility of a parent to them, in all capacities. So, just like you need to address their needs, you must also teach them some basic house rules and behavioural basics as well. This could involve anything from litter training and basic habits and routines to making sure they know which are the restricted areas of the house. And in case you need help,you could always speak to a good trainer for guidance, or have them train your pet for you, and address any concerning behaviour early on.

Ensure a good diet

While this might seem obvious, the reality is that in a large number of Indian households, there is a severe lack of awareness regarding food that our pets can have. Human food, especially, is not meant for them at all, and the spices, oils, and other ingredients could harm them irreparably. Hence, it is always a good idea to consult with an experienced pet nutritionist, who can help you understand all the different things your pet needs, the ones that they can't have, and create the best possible diet for them, that is affordable and convenient for you too! DCC Animal Hospital's staff of veteran veterinarians are deeply committed to making the lives of pets better all over India, adhering to international standards of pet healthcare. Also equipped with the latest and most advanced medical equipment and backed by experts from Japan and India, you can reach out for a consultation or any and all queries, whether you're already a pet parent, or looking to be one!