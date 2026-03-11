TG to boost tourism and skill development in budget: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Construction of own buildings to house government offices, including permanent buildings for all gram panchayats, promotion of Telangana tourism at the international level and introducing employment-oriented courses in advanced technology centres are among important issues to be included in the 2026-2027 state budget.

At a budget finalisation meeting with important departments here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds the Finance portfolio, stated that gram panchayats that currently do not have permanent buildings will have their own structures within the next three years. He directed the Panchayat Raj department to prepare plans accordingly and move forward with their implementation.

He called for exploring the possibility of constructing tahsildar and MPDO offices together wherever land is available. He emphasised that special attention should be given to the health of children in Anganwadi centres. Along with providing nutritious food, appropriate teaching methods should also be introduced for young children.

Bhatti further instructed that employment-oriented courses should be introduced in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). Companies that signed MoUs during the Global Summit should be contacted and courses aligned with industry requirements should be introduced in these centres. With industries coming under the CURE, PURE, RARE policy, relevant courses should be designed in ATCs and be linked with the Skill University, he said.

Regarding mining in agency areas, he said that sand mining should be carried out only through tribal agencies, and ITDAs should extend full support to them. Efforts should be made to economically strengthen tribal communities and develop them into entrepreneurs.

The deputy Chief minister also instructed officials to take steps to elevate the tourism sector to a higher level. He suggested developing tiger zones such as Kawal and Srisailam and preparing plans to boost eco-tourism and temple tourism to attract tourists. Bhatti directed officials to prepare proposals for the construction of excise police stations.

To eradicate the menace of drugs, he said youth should be sensitized and awareness should be created at the village level through cultural performances that vividly explain the harmful effects of drug use. Such initiatives would not only bring about a positive change in society but also provide livelihood opportunities to artists, he added.