H&M’s new festive collection: contemporary occasionwear with a celebratory spirit

H&M reveals a new dedicated festive collection for men, women and children that captures the glamour and celebratory spirit of the holiday. In time for the festivities, the capsule collection showcases women’s occasion wear made for the limelight, and an elevated wardrobe for men, underpinned by luxe tactility and sartorial confidence.

“We want to create something exciting and exclusive for the festive season. To inspire our customers with a collection that is stylish, elevated and confident — ripe for self-expression,” says Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer at H&M.

Womenswear kicks off the celebrations with show-stopping silhouettes, including goddess-like dresses and skirts, diaphanous blouses, and disco-ready sequined ensembles, finessed with bold, sculptural jewellery. Lush volumes of fabric, draped, knotted and cut to conceal and reveal, add to the lavish mood, as do bold floral prints and a luminous palette of cream, metallics and deep red berry hues. Menswear, on the other hand, mixes heritage codes and craftsmanship with covetable contemporary elegance. Classic sartorial cuts, including neat button-down jackets, blazers and overcoats, are paired with luxe knitwear and pleated pants. Fabrics with drape and satin sheen add flair and depth to the neutral tones of the collection.

The collection also includes H&M HOME styles in tactile textures and fabric where timeless elegance meets modern warmth. From large round shaped candles, plush throws, knitted designs to furry and soft covers along with serving platters, every detail is thoughtfully included for the most unforgettable celebrations this season.

The collection will be available in stores and online on HM.com, Myntra and Ajio starting from 2 October 2024.

H&M store, Gachibowli - Miyapur Rd, Whitefields, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500084

H&M store,Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta Rd, Irram Manzil Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082



























