Holi 2026 Public Holiday: State-Wise School and Bank Closure Details Explained

As Holi approaches in 2026, many citizens are still unsure about the exact festival dates and corresponding public holidays. Differences in astrological interpretations, panchang calculations, the impact of Adhik Maas, and even a lunar eclipse on March 3 have added to the confusion surrounding Holika Dahan and Dhulandi observances.

According to traditional almanac readings, Holika Dahan will be performed late at night on March 2, 2026. The vibrant festival of colours, Dhulandi, is expected to be celebrated on March 4. However, holiday declarations vary from state to state, leaving students, parents, and working professionals seeking clarity.

In several North-Western and Central states, Holika Dahan rituals will take place on March 2. In some other regions, observances may shift slightly based on local customs and calendar interpretations, with Dhulandi festivities following accordingly.

State-Wise Holiday Status for Holi 2026

Delhi NCR:

March 4 (Wednesday) will be observed as the main holiday for Dhulandi. March 3 is expected to remain a working day. Schools and offices are likely to remain closed or observe a restricted holiday on March 4.

Haryana:

Dhulandi on March 4 is generally recognised as a public holiday in the state, while March 3 will remain a working day.

Punjab:

Schools across the state are scheduled to remain closed on March 4 to mark the festival of colours. March 3 is not listed as a holiday.

Rajasthan:

The state traditionally observes a full public holiday on Holi. While March 4 will be the primary holiday, some local schools may also close on March 3 for community-level celebrations or events.

Maharashtra:

Cities including Mumbai and Pune have confirmed closures for schools on March 4 for Dhulandi. March 3 will largely remain a working day.

Uttar Pradesh Holiday Confusion

In Uttar Pradesh, uncertainty continues over the final holiday schedule. The state government had earlier announced that students would enjoy an extended festive break during the first week of March.

March 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday and is already a weekly off for schools, as per the annual academic calendar released by the State Education Department. Reports suggest that some schools may close on March 2 for Holika Dahan and observe a holiday again on March 4 for Dhulandi celebrations.

Since Holika Dahan is generally observed one day before the Holi festivities, there is confusion whether the UP government will also have March 3rd as a public holiday.

Why Dates Differ This Year

The differences stem from varying interpretations of lunar positions and religious calendars. The presence of Adhik Maas and a lunar eclipse on March 3 has further complicated date calculations in different regions.

With official notifications differing across states, citizens are advised to check local government circulars, school notices, and bank announcements for confirmed holiday schedules.

As Holi 2026 draws closer, clarity is gradually emerging, but regional variations remain a key feature of India’s diverse festive traditions.



