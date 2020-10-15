Hospido Run2beat: India's First Virtual Run for breast Cancer Awareness

Gurugram‐based Hospido, a technology based cancer care platform, is all geared up to present India's first virtual run: Run2Beat for breast cancer awareness from October 17, 2020 to October 31, 2020.

Research suggests it takes 2 minutes to do a breast cancer self diagnosis, and through the run Hospido wants to create an awareness on early diagnosis of cancer. Run2Beat is a virtual run, anybody can participate from anywhere. The virtual run timings are of 2 minutes, 20 minutes, and 2 hours. People can upload the screenshot of their running app on Hospido's Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram pages using hashtags: #Run2Beat #Hospido #BreastCancerAwareness. 3000 people have already registered for this cause, and you can register on Hospido's website (www.hospido.in)

Three fortunate participants will win Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs.10,000. Two participants with most referred registrations will win Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs.5000. 1 winner under each category will be announced on the basis of maximum distance covered and will get medals and T-shirts. E-Certificates will be given to all the participants.

The Founder of Hospido, Mr. Karan Chopra says "Today, breast cancer accounts for 30% of female cancers across India. Breast self examination is an effective way of early cancer diagnosis. It takes just 2 minutes to self‐examine and can save multiple lives. We are very serious about creating awareness on early cancer diagnosis and are happy to play our part. I encourage every individual to take some time and participate in the marathon to create awareness on this much needed cause. "