How helpful are early management skills for children

Kids in their formative years are inquisitive and highly adaptive to challenging situations, it is their zeal to learn something new that keeps them on their toes. When it comes to managerial skills, it's not something which one can learn by memorising any theory or by just sticking to a time table. These skills are more extensive and vary from person to person upon their regular habits and schedules.

"This is why children in the age group of 6-12 years, are in their best state of mind to become great managers and reap the benefits of this solid life skill in their later years," Speech Therapist and Audiology Specialist Dr Swati Vijay tells.

It is imperative for parents nowadays to inculcate early management skills in their children as in most of the nuclear families both parents are occupied with their professional work, notes the expert.

The little ones have to understand and be aware of their regular tasks; this can be something as simple as tidying up their cupboards, or just reaching their classes on time to major tasks such as completing their academic projects, and preparing for their exams.

To broadly sum it up, Dr Vijay, who is also the Managing Director of Motion Kids, lists down major categories that parents must direct their focus on:

Behavioural management



This has far-reaching benefits for kids in terms of communication and their overall demeanour in a group setting. The nurturing of kids begins from their homes. So, it is very important for parents to keep a check on their daily engagement with people surrounding them such as the helping staff, their co-workers, neighbours and friends.

An important aspect to be addressed here is patience; behavioural management completely relies upon it. On a daily basis, an adult communicates with an average of 30-35 people, while a kid even though communicates with the similar number of people but on a day-to day basis is exposed to group settings more than the adults.

Rule of 7-38-55 can be an interesting concept to make your child understand the importance of behavioural management.

Emotional management



This is of the utmost importance in today's times when each individual is resorting to their screens for comfort and entertainment, that we are ultimately forming a filter bubble around us. This may sound as something trivial, but even the adults today are unable to manage this situation which unknowingly strengthen their already formed opinions, and blocks their flexibility to intake new opinions. The young ones must always be taught to have an open mind, as it will be an important catalyst for their mental growth. The smooth inflow of new thoughts also gives kids strength to be agile in their approach. The parents must also direct their attention towards making their children develop strong will power.

Money management



The habit of saving must be taught to the children with the help of managing their pocket money; the skill to bargain also comes handy and lets them weigh in the value of different commodities. Money management since beginning also makes the children rethink about their demands from parents; they tend to become more reasonable as they grow up instead of adamant.