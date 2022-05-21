How to Get More number flowers in Mogra Plant?

Mogra Flowers or Jasmine flowers not only look very attractive, they also tend to produce sweet fragrance. These flowers bloom usually throughout the summer and also during the rainy season. By simply planting one mogra plant in the house, we find the entire home tend to smell aromatic and fragrant.

To get maximum flowers from the Mogra plant follow these simple steps

1. Keep Mogra under the sunshine

If you have an indoor Mogra plant, you must keep the plant outside for sunlight, for about 5 to 6 hours, if you just keep it for 1 to 2 hours, you will not get enough flowers.

2. Never keep it in plastic pots

Avoid planting Mogra plant in an plastic pot, the reason is, when you keep the plant in the hot sun, the pot gets heated up and the roots are harmed and the plants get dried.

3. Lot of nutrients

Mogra tend to consume lot of nutrients and it is a heavy feeder. So when you plant it, you must mix 50% cow dung for vermicompost with the soil. Once a month, you should add manure to your pot. Also, you must use 50% cow dung, 15% sand, 10% cocopeat and the remainder garden soil while preparing the soil for planting.

4. Sorting Mogra is very important

When the mogra bud blooms and the flower falls out, then its pod remains, we have to prune the part of the mogra plant branch, from the two leaves and pod and ensure yo do not cut much, just the place from where the bunch of flowers came and now those flowers have blossomed and fallen. By doing this new branches would bloom soon and flowers will come very well.

5. Add Epsom Salt

You need to put one teaspoon of Epsom salt in 2 litres of water and then pour it into the plants soil. It would be excellent if you spray with a spray bottle. Just simply spraying it on and wait for it,it would work magic. You would be amazed to find lot of mogra blooms blooming in your plant after 15 days.

6. Protect your plant from drying up

One should take great care not to let the soil dry out if you wish to save your mogra plant. As your plant is exposed to the light all day. It is essential that you water it regularly. However, you should also ensure that you are not over watering the plant.

All the above tips would help you to get mogra flowers in your mogra plant. That's not all, your plant would also be healthy.