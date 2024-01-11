Live
- Meru Students Lead the Charge for Road Safety Awareness initiated by HCSC
- Domestic markets range bound before US inflation data
- 'Not mentioned in Constitution': Mamata outlines objections to ‘One Nation, One Election’
- Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: 'Team focusing on synchroniastion to form potent attacking force,’ says Lalremsiami
- Authority to grant admission to students in EWS, DG category is with DoE: Delhi HC
- Ruby Mills updates on pending litigations and disputes
- Tremors felt in J&K after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Infosys to acquire semiconductor design company InSemi for Rs 280 crore
- Animal Rights organisations ask Kerala Govt to probe increasing deaths of captive elephants
- Road constructed after 50 years
Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Human trafficking, described by the UN as coercively gathering, moving, or keeping people for exploitative purposes, persists globally. Despite the abolition of legal slavery, this dark practice persists in every country.
The early 2000s shed light on the issue, with the UN and the US enacting measures to prevent and combat trafficking. Human Trafficking Awareness Day was established in 2007, and every US President since 2010 designates January for National Human Trafficking Prevention.
Despite progress, the fight against this heinous crime remains crucial, emphasizing the ongoing need for awareness and concerted efforts worldwide.
