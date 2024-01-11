Human trafficking, described by the UN as coercively gathering, moving, or keeping people for exploitative purposes, persists globally. Despite the abolition of legal slavery, this dark practice persists in every country.

The early 2000s shed light on the issue, with the UN and the US enacting measures to prevent and combat trafficking. Human Trafficking Awareness Day was established in 2007, and every US President since 2010 designates January for National Human Trafficking Prevention.

Despite progress, the fight against this heinous crime remains crucial, emphasizing the ongoing need for awareness and concerted efforts worldwide.