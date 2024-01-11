  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Human Trafficking Awareness Day
x
Highlights

Human trafficking, described by the UN as coercively gathering, moving, or keeping people for exploitative purposes, persists globally. Despite the...

Human trafficking, described by the UN as coercively gathering, moving, or keeping people for exploitative purposes, persists globally. Despite the abolition of legal slavery, this dark practice persists in every country.

The early 2000s shed light on the issue, with the UN and the US enacting measures to prevent and combat trafficking. Human Trafficking Awareness Day was established in 2007, and every US President since 2010 designates January for National Human Trafficking Prevention.

Despite progress, the fight against this heinous crime remains crucial, emphasizing the ongoing need for awareness and concerted efforts worldwide.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X