Husband Appreciation Day 2021

Every day they are out there, taking care of and helping out their families in a million different ways–both large and small. Things have changed over the years and a husband's role has changed right along with it. Men take more responsibility for the household and children than in any previous generation!

What hasn't changed is the appreciation that these amazing husbands deserve for all their tireless efforts. Husbands work hard and they deserve to be appreciated.

Husband Appreciation Day reminds everyone to take a little extra time each year to celebrate these wonderful men and everything they do as husbands. Enjoying and celebrating husbands is what this day is all about. Whether large parties or small gestures, the idea of the day is the tailor appreciation to the husband who is being celebrated. Try out these or come up with other creative ideas for appreciation:

Give Him a Day Off



Some husbands might need to be encouraged to take a break every once in a while. Plan ahead and encourage him to take the day for himself. Try to make it so there is no annoying work to complete, no list of chores to do, and not even any diapers to change or young children to care for. Encourage him to hang out with his buddies, catch a movie, or watch a game.

Whatever he would enjoy, just let him run wild and free, doing anything his heart desires!

Learn Your Husband's Love Language



Appreciating a spouse shouldn't just happen on a couple of select days a year (birthday, anniversaries, etc.). True appreciation should be shown every day, all throughout the year!

One great way to show your husband how much you appreciate him is to learn what his Love Language is. A love language (made popular through the book by Gary Chapman) is the way that a person experiences love, whether by giving or receiving it.

It's not necessarily just a male/female thing when part of a couple doesn't feel loved! It might be a difference in the way love is given vs. the way it is received. Whether through quality time, physical touch, acts of service, words of affirmation or giving gifts, learning your spouse's love language can truly change a relationship for the better. While giving a hug (or doing the dishes, or saying "I love you") might not mean much to one person, it can mean the world to someone else! Once a love language is understood, it's much easier to show appreciation in ways that are meaningful to the one receiving it.

Join Him in His Favourite Activity



Even if it's not your favourite thing to do most of the time, setting aside personal interests can mean a whole lot for Husband Appreciation Day. Whether he loves to hike, ski, bowl, golf or go on a brewery tour, take this day to do his favourite things with him. The time spent together will certainly be meaningful and lovely memories will be made.

Celebrate with Simple Gesture



There are a ton of ways to celebrate the man in your life, from a simple love note hidden in his lunchbox, briefcase or left somewhere else where he'll find it throughout his day.

You can plan a special dinner by cooking his favourite meal or go out to a restaurant, whichever he would prefer). Or get him some special thing he's been wanting but ultimately denying himself to make sure the family's needs are met first.

Whatever you do, just be sure to let the man in your life know how much he means to you, and how much you value everything he does and is every day!